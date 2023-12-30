Best VALORANT trackers to check your ranked statistics

Analyzing your VALORANT games is crucial to keep ranking up the ladder, and that includes tracking statistics like K/D, headshot percentage, win percentage, and whatnot. While manual tracking isn’t reasonable, there are many feature-rich, automated VALORANT trackers you can download for free—and I’ve listed the best ones for you.

Best VALORANT stat trackers to try right now

VALORANT Tracker (Tracker.gg)

The OG Tracker. Image via Tracker.gg

Tracker.gg’s VALORANT Tracker app is arguably the most popular tracker for the tac shooter, offering a variety of accurate statistics, namely K/D, headshot percentage, win rate, damage differential, ACS, and several more, based on your games. Not just your ranked games, but the tool tracks your matches from every mode, including Deathmatch, and offers deep insights to help you highlight your best agent, weapon, map, and even your best teammate.

You can also access lineups and guides via the application and website, although I mostly use it for the metrics. The Tracker Score is a great overall metric that lets players quickly understand their performance in comparison to their teammates in the same Elo, but it’s a bit too dependent on your K/D, which I don’t like.

Strats.gg

Lineups made easy. Image via Strats.gg

Strats.gg weaves lineup guides into its stats tracking tool, letting players quickly brush up their knowledge on the map and agent they’re playing. It’s especially helpful for players like me who tend to have a hard time remembering lineups. You can access the well-designed lineup tool while in a match, so you can quit having to frantically look for that one guide you came across hours ago every time you pick nerdy agents like Viper or Sova.

Besides the lineup tool, Strats.gg offers a great VALORANT stat tracker and a lot of comparisons against your teammates and enemies that you can look into before your match starts. You can even leave a rating and note on your past teammates, which will appear the next time you get queued with them—an excellent way to know if you need to dodge the queue.

Blitz.gg

Love me a detailed post-match analysis. Image via Blitz.gg

I love Blitz’s user interface. It’s clean despite all the data it has to show. The overlays are incredibly informative but not overbearing or distracting. Like VALORANT Tracker and Strats.gg, Blitz.gg offers a wide range of metrics for you to keep an eye on, in addition to agent, lineup, and weapon guides. It’s also customizable, so you can choose the metrics you want to see in the dynamic overlays while in a game and remove the rest of them.

As an added bonus, Blitz offers a post-match overlay that automatically pops up after your match ends, offering a detailed summary of how you, your teammates, and your enemies performed compared to each other. Of course, you can also disable the overlays you don’t like.