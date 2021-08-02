VALORANT has quickly turned into one of the most popular tactical first-person shooters around. The exciting and intense gameplay keeps players coming back for more as they try to climb the ranks and defeat their opponents.

Players can also customize their weapons with premium skins, each with its various style and cosmetics. Every player can find a skin they like as every release is diverse and unique. But there are a few skin bundles that stand out from the rest for their fantastic aesthetic and design.

Here are the best VALORANT skin bundles.

Elderflame

Image via Riot Games

The Elderflame skin bundle is one of the most recognizable in VALORANT. These unique skins combine the deadly weapons with literal dragons, turning them into leaving, breathing killing machines. The bundle includes skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Operator, Vandal, and a special melee skin, which gives you a unique look for a solid portion of your loadout.

Glitchpop 2.0

Image via Riot Games

The Glitchpop 2.0 skin bundle is the second iteration of the Glitchpop skin style. These futuristic skins give each weapon a cyberpunk look, complete with neon colors and bright designs. Players can also upgrade the skins with Radianite points to unlock special gun sounds and animations. The Glitchpop 2.0 skin bundle includes skins for the Classic, Operator, Phantom, Vandal, and an axe melee.

Oni

Image via Riot Games

The Oni VALORANT skin bundle takes inspiration from Japanese folklore, featuring a horned ogre on every skin. This skin set has one of the best themes in the game and one of the most satisfying finisher animations. Upgrading the skins also gives each weapon a green aura, further adding to the spiritual feeling of the skins. The Oni skin bundle includes skins for Bucky, Guardian, Phantom, Shorty, and a special melee skin.

Prime 2.0

Image via Riot Games

The Prime 2.0 skin bundle adds the gold and purple design to another set of weapons. The Prime 2.0 bundle offers a sleeker, smoother design than its predecessor that is perfect for players who want a decent skin without an over-the-top style. The skin comes in multiple colorways for players that want to slightly adjust the style. The Prime 2.0 skin bundle comes with skins for the Frenzy, Bucky, Phantom, Odin, and a karambit melee.

Sentinels of Light

Screengrab via Riot Games

The Sentinels of Light skin bundle is one of the newest options in VALORANT. It was the second skin set released as part of the Ruination event, which featured content across several games, including VALORANT and League of Legends. The Sentinels of Light skins directly contrast the previously released Ruination skins and feature a gold and white color scheme. The Sentinels of Light skin bundle includes skins for the Ares, Operator, Sheriff, Vandal, and a special melee skin.