Best Killjoy Fracture setups in VALORANT

Fracture is a polarizing map in VALORANT. It’s the only one where defenders spawn in the middle of the map instead of on one side, and it can make for some unique competitive experiences. Instead of enemies pushing from one side of the map, you now have to watch for enemies approaching you on all sides.

Known as one of the most frustrating maps to defend on in the game, playing a Sentinel agent like Killjoy, Cypher, or Chamber will help you and your team watch for pushes coming from every direction.

We think Killjoy is by far the best Sentinel to have on your team when you load into defense on Fracture, so here are some setup ideas so you get the most value out of her turret, Alarmbot, Nanoswarm grenades, and Lockdown.

The best Killjoy setups on Fracture in VALORANT

Fracture A Site

Killjoy’s potential is great, if you can use her utility well. Image via Riot Games

On Fracture’s A site, there are a lot of high-ground positions that Killjoy can use to her advantage. Even if she herself isn’t holding the high ground, placing a turret higher than an agent’s eye level adds another dimension to your site hold.

While A site is likely the worst of the two sites on Fracture in terms of defense for Killjoy, she can still make an impact here by using her utility properly and not letting any of it go to waste.

First, decide where you want to place your turret. On most of these site holds for Fracture, we will use the turret as a way to spot enemies approaching from one of the many possible ways to get onto the site.

Utilize the high ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first option for your turret placement will help you watch both the door from A hallways as well as Drop. Remember that your turret can see in a 180-degree line, so place it where you’ll be able to gather information from both Sands and Door, as well as Drop.

If your turret spots an enemy coming from Drop or Dish, they will likely be able to kill the bot without putting themselves in too much danger. However, you’ll still get valuable information that will more or less leave the enemy stuck up there. You can also try to peek with your turret, giving the enemy two things to try and shoot at once, though make sure to hit your shots with this risky strategy.

One and done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is our go-to turret spot for attacking A site through Halls. This spot keeps the back of the turret facing the wall, allowing the bot to gather information and lock on to enemies coming from defender spawn, Drop, and on A Heaven.

This turret placement can also be used on defense if you prefer to hold standing on the actual site instead of off it. In that case, it will mainly serve to watch Dish and Drop, and is a great choice if none of your other teammates are watching that spot during that round.

An Alarmbot placement that will catch out your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One cheeky Alarmbot spot that we love pulling out on the new iteration of Fracture is the bot that sits right underneath Drop. If you place it just right, this bot will only activate when an enemy actually drops down to execute on to the site.

While your turret can see enemies standing above, it won’t be able to give you the information on whether they have actually dropped down from the ledge yet. With this Alarmbot, you’ll be able to tell when the enemy team is moving in and can either quickly execute off of that information to catch them while they’re vulnerable or use it as confirmation to alert your team to rotate.

If you combine this Alarmbot with some Nanoswarm grenades, you can create a death trap right under Drop, since once you come down it’s very difficult for most agents to pop back up.

These pesky traps can be doubled up at Drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another classic Alarmbot position is right in the choke that leads from A Hall onto A site. But tread carefully, as this placement might be obvious to attackers. One great way to still get value out of this Alarmbot is to combine it with a Nanoswarm grenade. Even if the enemy kills your bot, you can activate a grenade to prevent them from pushing further.

In general, combining an Alarmbot and a Nanoswarm together is a very effective strategy. If you activate the grenade as soon as the bot goes off, you can get a ton of damage to your enemy even if they back out as quickly as possible.

Hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Alarmbot and Nanoswarm grenade combo is ideal for when you want to play off of the site. This combination allows for Killjoy alone to stall an attacker’s planned spike plant. You’ll get information when someone has made their way onto the site and also have the power to prevent a spike plant or push it to another position.

In all honesty, Killjoy’s ultimate Lockdown is not great for A site. We suggest you either use it near Halls on attack to create space or hold it for a retake. You just need to be careful to protect the bot from any enemies that may come through Door.

Lockdown has its uses, but probably not on A. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re going for a retake of A site, you could also sneak all the way around to Dish and use the ultimate on top of Drop to push all of your enemies away. Just make sure to check that there aren’t any left lingering on Dish beforehand, and don’t place the Lockdown where it could be easily destroyed by enemies holding a position on the site.

Fracture B Site

B site on Fracture is Killjoy’s playground. There are so many sneaky corners to hide Alarmbots and turrets around, and perfect places to lure enemies into a Nanoswarm trap.

There are two main ways you can play Killjoy on B-site defense. Similarly to A site, you can choose to either hold closer to spawn or on the site itself. The first setup we’ll be giving you is great if you choose to play safer toward defender spawn.

This turret catches them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Alarmbot will catch them after the turret fires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This turret is great for watching both B Heaven and B Main. While it doesn’t watch Arcade, which is the main weak point of this particular setup, you’ve got most other angles covered, so just have a teammate keep an eye on that area, or loop around Canteen to hold it yourself.

When placing your Alarmbot, a general rule of thumb is that hiding it around corners where it can’t be destroyed as easily will make the bot last longer. This corner on Fracture is one of our favorite spots. Since executing through B main is a common strategy for attackers, this bot will come in contact with them virtually every time they try to do that.

You can also layer a Nanoswarm grenade right on top of the Alarmbot, again with the idea in mind of being able to provide some sort of impact even if the Alarmbot is shot down.

Another one of our favorite Nanoswarm grenade spots is on the small staircase leading onto the B site.

Tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Attacking teams don’t always check this spot for grenades, since usually by the time they walk over the stairs a call has been made to fully send the push onto the site. This grenade can send attackers into a panic if executed at just the right time.

If you prefer to hold on B site itself, or on B heaven, you may consider setting your turret up in the same way as recommended earlier, since it can see B main when you won’t be able to or always want to peek that angle yourself.

As for the Alarmbot, using it as a tool to sense the enemy’s presence up B heaven is also a good strategy.

A tight chokepoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last thing you want is to be diligently holding B site, then suddenly get knifed in the back because an enemy snuck up heaven without you even realizing it.

If you prefer to set up on B site with the main goal of preventing a spike plant or defending your own team’s post-plant, you might consider placing both your Alarmbot and Nanoswarm grenades in the typical planting spots. Here is one example.

Catch the Spike carrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Alarmbot can tell you when a team is pushing to plant, and the Nanoswarm covers almost all of the typical “safe” plant area at the back of the site.

As for the use of Lockdown on Fracture’s B site, it’s like this part of the map was made for the ability. The best place by far is to put the Lockdown underneath the site.

Lockdown on B? That’s more like it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The radius of the Lockdown covers the entire site, so all you need to worry about is flankers coming from B main that will look to destroy the bot from long range. Sometimes, enemies will also try to wait out the ultimate effects in B Heaven, so make sure to act fast with your team after it goes off.

There are so many possibilities for Killjoy on Fracture, and many different setups can work. It also depends on your individual playstyle. If you like playing a more passive role, you might let your bots do most of the work for you. If you want to top the leaderboard, you might work proactively to anticipate what the bots will see.

