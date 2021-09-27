Asuna’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds and crosshair

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk is an American-born gamer who plays VALORANT for 100 Thieves and has made a handful of notable appearances in VCT events.
Despite only being 18-years-old, the Jett and Reyna main has been a part of numerous top-five finishes for 100 Thieves in VCT events, including a semifinal finish at Stage Three Masters Berlin earlier this month.
Asuna joined 100 Thieves last October after playing for Immortals for a few months immediately following the release of VALORANT in June.
In just more than a year of playing the game, Asuna has racked up an estimate of more than $40,000 in prize earnings.
Here are Asuna’s VALORANT settings.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
|1
|Secondary Weapon
|2
|Melee Weapon
|3
|Ability 1
|E
|Ability 2
|C
|Ability 3
|Q
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ultimate
|X
Sensitivity
|DPI
|1400
|In-Game Sens
|.295
|eDPI
|413
|Scoped Sens
|1
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sens
|6
Crosshair
|Color
|White
|Inner Lines
|1/2/1/3
|Outlines
|On/1/1
|Outer Lines
|0/0/0/0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
|Off/Off/Off
