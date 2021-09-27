Asuna’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds and crosshair

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk is an American-born gamer who plays VALORANT for 100 Thieves and has made a handful of notable appearances in VCT events.

Despite only being 18-years-old, the Jett and Reyna main has been a part of numerous top-five finishes for 100 Thieves in VCT events, including a semifinal finish at Stage Three Masters Berlin earlier this month.

Asuna joined 100 Thieves last October after playing for Immortals for a few months immediately following the release of VALORANT in June.

In just more than a year of playing the game, Asuna has racked up an estimate of more than $40,000 in prize earnings.

Here are Asuna’s VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Melee Weapon 3 Ability 1 E Ability 2 C Ability 3 Q Use Object F Equip Spike 4 Ultimate X

Sensitivity

DPI 1400 In-Game Sens .295 eDPI 413 Scoped Sens 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sens 6

Crosshair

Color White Inner Lines 1/2/1/3 Outlines On/1/1 Outer Lines 0/0/0/0 Center Dot Off Fade/Movement/Firing Error Off/Off/Off

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.