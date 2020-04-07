All weapon skins in VALORANT

Skins, skins, and more skins.

The closed beta for VALORANT is finally here, ushering in a new era of competitive shooters.

If you’re new to the game, or you haven’t seen any gameplay footage yet, you might be wondering about skins. There are currently no character skins in VALORANT, nor are there plans for them in the future, according to Riot. But there are plenty of weapon skins.

VALORANT, like League of Legends, Legends of Runrettera, and Teamfight Tactics is free-to-play, but Riot has to make money somehow. That’s where skin comes in.

Here’s every skin available to buy in VALORANT.

Sidearms

Classic – free

Who wouldn’t want a fluorescent green pistol? It stands out a mile, but it looks ridiculously cool.

Shorty – 200 Creds

This skin is pretty much a must-buy if you’re a fan of Viper. They go together like two peas in a pod.

Freezy – 400 Creds

This is the Guy Fieri of pistol skins. All it needs next is a pair of sunglasses and spiky blonde hair.

Ghost – 500 Creds

Sheriff – 800 Creds

Riot is going gothic with this skin. It could easily be used to hunt vampires or slay demons.

Rifles

Bulldog – 2,100 Creds

Guardian – 2,700 Creds

Vandal – 2,900 Creds

Phantom – 2,900 Creds

Shotguns

Bucky – 900 Creds

Judge – 1,500 Creds

Machine guns

Ares – 1,700 Creds

Odin – 3,200 Creds

Sniper rifles

Marshall – 1,100 Creds

Operator – 4,500 Creds

Knives

