All weapon skins in VALORANT

The closed beta for VALORANT is finally here, ushering in a new era of competitive shooters.
If you’re new to the game, or you haven’t seen any gameplay footage yet, you might be wondering about skins. There are currently no character skins in VALORANT, nor are there plans for them in the future, according to Riot. But there are plenty of weapon skins.
VALORANT, like League of Legends, Legends of Runrettera, and Teamfight Tactics is free-to-play, but Riot has to make money somehow. That’s where skin comes in.
Here’s every skin available to buy in VALORANT.
Sidearms
Classic – free
Who wouldn’t want a fluorescent green pistol? It stands out a mile, but it looks ridiculously cool.
Shorty – 200 Creds
This skin is pretty much a must-buy if you’re a fan of Viper. They go together like two peas in a pod.
Freezy – 400 Creds
This is the Guy Fieri of pistol skins. All it needs next is a pair of sunglasses and spiky blonde hair.
Ghost – 500 Creds
Sheriff – 800 Creds
Riot is going gothic with this skin. It could easily be used to hunt vampires or slay demons.