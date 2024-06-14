All VALORANT trophies and achievements on console, listed

VALORANT on consoles, currently in beta, offers an exciting and challenging new way to play Riot’s tactical 5v5 shooter, and with those challenges comes the measuring stick of success that is achievements.
For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, the list of trophies and achievements for VALORANT is the same, though the bad news for PlayStation users is that there apparently isn’t a Platinum trophy for completing all the trophies, as earlier leaks suggested.
All VALORANT trophies and achievements for console
There are 16 total trophies/achievements in VALORANT on consoles, displayed below with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.
|Achievement/Trophy
|Objective
|Xbox Gamerscore
|PlayStation Rarity
|And that’s how it gets done!
|Win one game
|10G
|Bronze
|Who’s next?
|Get one kill
|10G
|Bronze
|I’m built different.
|Earn a Clutch
|40G
|Silver
|I know exactly where you are.
|Get 10 wallbang kills
|10G
|Bronze
|Next time we’ll use wooden sticks!
|Get a Thrifty
|50G
|Silver
|Beep beep beep, enough of that.
|Defuse the Spike with less than one second remaining
|40G
|Silver
|Five in, five out.
|Get a Flawless
|100G
|Gold
|Must I do everything?
|Get an Ace
|100G
|Gold
|Right between the eyes.
|Get 300 headshots
|60G
|Silver
|They’re super dead!
|Get 1000 headshots
|100G
|Gold
|That’s going to leave a scar.
|Deal 250,000 points of damage
|60G
|Silver
|Looks like I got a little carried away.
|Deal 500,000 points of damage
|100G
|Gold
|Time for a field test.
|Use your abilities 2,000 times
|60G
|Silver
|Take control.
|Use your abilities 4,000 times
|100G
|Gold
|Here comes the party!
|Use your Ultimate 125 times
|60G
|Silver
|You want to play? Let’s play.
|Use your Ultimate 300 times
|100G
|Gold
VALORANT still has both its daily and weekly missions on console, but like on PC, you only earn progress towards these achievements by playing Unrated, Spike Rush, or Team Deathmatch, though Team Deathmatch only rewards applicable achievements/trophies/missions. Deathmatch does not reward any achievement or trophy progress.