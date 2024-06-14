Forgot password
The VALORANT Champions trophy on display.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Valorant

All VALORANT trophies and achievements on console, listed

Almost as good as the Champions trophy.
Published: Jun 14, 2024

VALORANT on consoles, currently in beta, offers an exciting and challenging new way to play Riot’s tactical 5v5 shooter, and with those challenges comes the measuring stick of success that is achievements.

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, the list of trophies and achievements for VALORANT is the same, though the bad news for PlayStation users is that there apparently isn’t a Platinum trophy for completing all the trophies, as earlier leaks suggested.

All VALORANT trophies and achievements for console

VALORANT console beta promo art showing an agent on a red background.
New platform, new goals. Image via Riot Games

There are 16 total trophies/achievements in VALORANT on consoles, displayed below with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.

Achievement/TrophyObjectiveXbox GamerscorePlayStation Rarity
And that’s how it gets done!Win one game10GBronze
Who’s next?Get one kill10GBronze
I’m built different.Earn a Clutch40GSilver
I know exactly where you are.Get 10 wallbang kills10GBronze
Next time we’ll use wooden sticks!Get a Thrifty50GSilver
Beep beep beep, enough of that.Defuse the Spike with less than one second remaining40GSilver
Five in, five out.Get a Flawless100GGold
Must I do everything?Get an Ace100GGold
Right between the eyes.Get 300 headshots60GSilver
They’re super dead!Get 1000 headshots100GGold
That’s going to leave a scar.Deal 250,000 points of damage60GSilver
Looks like I got a little carried away.Deal 500,000 points of damage100GGold
Time for a field test. Use your abilities 2,000 times60GSilver
Take control.Use your abilities 4,000 times100GGold
Here comes the party!Use your Ultimate 125 times60GSilver
You want to play? Let’s play.Use your Ultimate 300 times100GGold

VALORANT still has both its daily and weekly missions on console, but like on PC, you only earn progress towards these achievements by playing Unrated, Spike Rush, or Team Deathmatch, though Team Deathmatch only rewards applicable achievements/trophies/missions. Deathmatch does not reward any achievement or trophy progress.

