All VALORANT trophies and achievements on console, listed

VALORANT on consoles, currently in beta, offers an exciting and challenging new way to play Riot’s tactical 5v5 shooter, and with those challenges comes the measuring stick of success that is achievements.

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users, the list of trophies and achievements for VALORANT is the same, though the bad news for PlayStation users is that there apparently isn’t a Platinum trophy for completing all the trophies, as earlier leaks suggested.

All VALORANT trophies and achievements for console

There are 16 total trophies/achievements in VALORANT on consoles, displayed below with their PlayStation rarity and Xbox Gamerscore.

Achievement/Trophy Objective Xbox Gamerscore PlayStation Rarity And that’s how it gets done! Win one game 10G Bronze Who’s next? Get one kill 10G Bronze I’m built different. Earn a Clutch 40G Silver I know exactly where you are. Get 10 wallbang kills 10G Bronze Next time we’ll use wooden sticks! Get a Thrifty 50G Silver Beep beep beep, enough of that. Defuse the Spike with less than one second remaining 40G Silver Five in, five out. Get a Flawless 100G Gold Must I do everything? Get an Ace 100G Gold Right between the eyes. Get 300 headshots 60G Silver They’re super dead! Get 1000 headshots 100G Gold That’s going to leave a scar. Deal 250,000 points of damage 60G Silver Looks like I got a little carried away. Deal 500,000 points of damage 100G Gold Time for a field test. Use your abilities 2,000 times 60G Silver Take control. Use your abilities 4,000 times 100G Gold Here comes the party! Use your Ultimate 125 times 60G Silver You want to play? Let’s play. Use your Ultimate 300 times 100G Gold

VALORANT still has both its daily and weekly missions on console, but like on PC, you only earn progress towards these achievements by playing Unrated, Spike Rush, or Team Deathmatch, though Team Deathmatch only rewards applicable achievements/trophies/missions. Deathmatch does not reward any achievement or trophy progress.

