VALORANT’s leaked console achievement list looks like a massive grind

We are a couple of days away from VALORANT’s console beta on June 14, which means it’s time to look at what achievements console players can work towards to increase their gamer score and trophy collections.

Coming from TrueAchievements, there are 15 achievements in total, most unlocking simply by playing the game. The full achievement list includes:

Who’s next? – Get one kill

And that’s how it gets done! – Win one game

Right between the eyes. – Get 300 headshots

They’re super dead! – Get 1,000 headshots

That’s going to leave a scar. – Deal 250,000 damage

Looks like I got a little carried away. – Deal 500,000 damage

Time for a field test. – Use your abilities 2,000 times

Take control. – Use your abilities 4,000 times

Here comes the party! – Use your ultimate 125 times

You want to play? Let’s play. – Use your ultimate 300 times

Must I do everything? – Get an ace

Beep beep beep, enough of that. – Successfully defuse a Spike with less than a second remaining

I’m built different. – Earn a clutch

I know exactly where you are. – Get 10 wallbang kills

Next time we’ll use wooden sticks! – Get a thrifty

There isn’t really an achievement that stands out as hard to get, with most of them unlocked just by playing the game. Honestly, we were expecting a lot worse, like having to win 100 games or some kind of ranked achievement, so to see stuff that requires you to play the game and nothing more.

The console beta starts on June 14 on the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, so sorry, Switch owners, you won’t be able to join at this time. The beta is only available in select regions, with just the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Japan able to take part—and there are plenty of ways to register.

