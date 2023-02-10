All VALORANT agents’ real names

In 2022, Riot Games began expanding on the universe surrounding VALORANT more. We learned several new things about our favorite maps and agents, and continue to welcome new pieces to the convoluted puzzle of the FPS game’s lore.

Each agent in VALORANT, like in similar games, goes by a singular code name or call sign. Most of them are short and easy to memorize, which is for both lore and practical gameplay reasons. The names are distinct and easy to call out in the middle of a round to direct players to where they should be watching on any given map.

They’re also easy to call out in real combat as seen in many of VALORANT’s cinematics, while also hiding the true identity of the agents in the protocol.

Upon the game’s release in 2020, players barely knew anything about the agents besides some hints at their personalities that can be seen through voice lines and cinematics. After the release of the agent dossiers, tools used by Fade to blackmail her VALORANT counterparts, we finally know nearly every agent’s real full name. There are a few notable exceptions, which is to be expected with such a diverse roster of characters.

Here is the real name of every VALORANT agent we know.

Image via Riot Games

Brimstone — Liam Byrne

Brimstone is VALORANT’s all-American charismatic leader. He is the oldest agent in the VALORANT Protocol and was previously a firefighter and then a military soldier. Maybe players would have expected a name with more of a “dad” vibe, given Brimstone’s personality. The given name Liam is said to mean “guardian” or “protector,” which actually fits Brimstone’s role in VALORANT perfectly.

Viper — Sabine Callas

Players actually already knew Viper’s name before the release of the agent dossiers. There is a voice line in-game where Omen calls her by her real first name, Sabine. Viper gets upset in response, telling him not to call her that again. Her name is very unique and seems to highlight a different side of her.

Sage — Lingying Wei / 魏玲瑩

Sage is VALORANT’s level-headed healer. Also referenced in her agent description as “the stronghold of China,” Sage trained at a monastery before joining the VALORANT Protocol. She is a Radiant (not a human) with the power to conjure Radianite around her to summon her slow orbs and walls.

Phoenix — Jamie Adeyemi

Phoenix is a duelist full of style, and the name Jamie fits his vibe perfectly. His surname, Adeyemi, is of Yoruba origin, showing Phoenix’s African ancestry. Overflowing with confidence, his agent name suits him perfectly as well. We wonder if Phoenix chose his call name himself?

Jett — Sunwoo Han / 한선우

Jett is originally from South Korea, and before joining the VALORANT protocol actually worked in Seoul as a chef at a restaurant. Known for her somewhat toxic attitude and flaring temper, a brash name like Jett seems to suit her well. In South Korea, Sunwoo is actually a more common name for boys than it is for girls.

Sova — Sasha Novikov / Саша Новиков

Sova’s name listed on his agent dossier is Sasha Novikov. But as many players pointed out when his dossier was released, Sasha is a common nickname or shortened version of the name Alexander. So, it is possible Sova’s real full name is actually Alexander or Aleksander Novikov. Another fun fact about Sova is his agent name, sova or сова in Russian, means “owl.” This perfectly matches with his entire agent design, including his Owl Drone ability.

Raze — Tayane Alves

Raze is from Salvador, a city in the state of Bahia in Brazil, north of major cities Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Her agent name is meant to reflect the meaning of the word “raze” in English, which is a verb that means to destroy a building to the ground. Raze is called “Tatà” by her close friends, a nickname based on her real first name, Tayane.

Reyna — Zyanya Mandrogón

Reyna’s real name is Zyanya Mandrogón, and she is from Mexico. The name Zyanya is of Aztec origin. We don’t know much about where exactly Reyna is from, but we do know a decent amount about her past and current mission. She is known as a brash and somewhat evil character, and she is known as the instigator of a large war between Radiants and humans. Despite this, she cares for Radiants deeply, and many of her voice lines reference “her city,” which likely refers to some type of sanctuary where she keeps other Radiants safe. It’s not clear yet if this sanctuary-type place is in Mexico or not.

Cypher — Amir El Amari / أمير العماري

It is somewhat strange Fade was able to discover Cypher’s full real name for his dossier in the first place. He is known as a canonically mysterious agent—though maybe not quite as mysterious as Omen—who hacks and surveys other people. You’d think maybe such a prolific hacker would want to protect their identity a bit more.

Breach — Erik Torsten

Breach’s family in Sweden, the Torsten family, is known in VALORANT’s lore for being a family associated with crime. But Breach was born without arms, making him feel like an outcast in his own family since he was not treated the same way, even when he participated in criminal activity. Finally breaking out of his role as “little Erik,” Breach is now a formidable opponent.

Killjoy — Klara Böhringer

Killjoy’s name is German, and for a long time, most VALORANT players knew this about her from her agent description. But from her agent dossier and other lore elements, we know her parents are named Emil and Zehra. This started some speculation that even though Killjoy’s name is German and she grew up in Germany, her mother might be from the Middle East or Northern Africa, since the name Zehra is common in those regions. It is likely Killjoy’s father is ethnically German but her mother is not.

Chamber — Vincent Fabron

Not that anyone would ever forget that Chamber is French, with his accent and style, but the name Vincent Fabron adds a cherry on top. In fact, Chamber’s expertise in weapons can partially be attributed to his time in the French military. The name Vincent comes from the Latin word vincere, which means “conqueror.”

Skye — Kirra Foster

Skye is known as an environmental activist, particularly in her home region of New South Wales, Australia. Her agent name, Skye, is an obvious reference to nature, but her real name isn’t quite as much. We keep misremembering her surname as having something to do with forests, though, so close enough.

Neon — Tala Nicole Dimaapi Valdez

Neon is from Manila, where she grew up with her parents. Her father was a scientist, and her mother was a police officer. Her father actually developed the surge protector she wears in order to help her control her electrical powers.

Astra — Efia Danso

Astra’s surname, Danso, is a common Ghanian surname of Akan descent. Astra is originally from Accra and is the only agent in the current roster who has ties to the Astral Guardians. This means she is almost more powerful than Radiants because she somehow can channel her abilities on this “higher plane.”

Yoru — Ryo Kiritani / 桐谷 諒

Yoru canonically has quite an aggressive and arrogant nature. We know he has ties to both the cities of Tokyo and Yokohama, as well as to an “Ito Conglomerate,” which is named in his dossier but not anywhere else in VALORANT’s lore up to this point. Yoru is canonically known to be a descendant of Japanese samurai, who he tries to connect with through opening his dimensional rifts. Ryo, his given name, means “dragon.”

Harbor — Varun Batra / वरुण बत्रा​

Harbor’s given name, Varun, is an Indian name that means “water god.” Quite fitting for an agent whose abilities are walls of water. Harbor is an expert historian, specializing in ancient artifacts. Though he was discovered by the VALORANT protocol in Mumbai, we don’t know his actual hometown, only that it is “along India’s coast.”

Fade — Hazal Eyletmez

Fade is another agent to add to the list of mysterious ones who lurk in the shadows, though again, not nearly as much as Omen. We don’t know much about her personality, only that her abilities look straight out of a nightmare. Her given name, Hazal, refers to dried leaves in autumn.

KAY/O — none

KAY/O is a robot, so unfortunately he does not have a legal given name or surname.

Omen — [Redacted]

Omen has gone by many names, and is referred to by other agents by a variety of different names in the game and in different aspects of the lore. You may have heard him referred to as Fred, John, or Yohan, to name a few. We have no idea what his real name actually is.

So, what do you think of every VALORANT agent’s real name? Were there any that surprised you or that you would change?