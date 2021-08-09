All teams qualified for VCT Masters Berlin

In contrast to Masters Reykjavík, Berlin will include 16 teams from North America, EMEA, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

The third and final stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour culminates in Berlin in September.

Leading up to the end-of-year world championship, which is reportedly expected to take place in Los Angeles in November and December, Masters Berlin will be one of the deciding factors of the tournament circuit.

In contrast to Masters Reykjavík, Berlin will include 16 teams representing the best North America, EMEA, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Latin America have to offer. Up from just 10 in Iceland, the tournament will bring together a richer and more dynamic pool of teams.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize winnings and, perhaps most crucially, circuit points will be on the line.

Here are all of the teams qualified for Masters Berlin.

North America

TBD

TBD

TBD

EMEA

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Brazil

TBD

TBD

Korea

Vision Strikers

F4Q

After failing to make it to Reykjavík, Iceland in May, Vision Strikers underwent a roster reshuffle. The changes made to the roster, which included signing Lakia, MaKo, and BuZz, reinvigorated the team, resulting in an undefeated streak to Masters Berlin.

Beside Vision Strikers, F4Q have been one of the most consistent teams in Korea. The ragtag squad of streamers and former Overwatch pros qualified for Masters Berlin after beating DAMWON Gaming in the semifinals of Stage Three: Challengers.

Japan

TBD

TBD

Southeast Asia

TBD

TBD

Latin America