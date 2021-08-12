Sentinels seek third straight Masters trophy after defeating Envy at NA VCT Challengers Playoffs, qualifying for Berlin

It was a close 2-0 but a 2-0 nonetheless as Sentinels endured a dangerous-looking Team Envy in the second round of the NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Playoffs. With their second series win of the day, Sentinels has secured the first of three North American spots at Masters Three Berlin, and will return to international LAN play to defend their crown.

The first map of the critically important upper bracket second round delivered, as both Sentinels and Envy turned Icebox into an inferno of highlights and heroic plays. Both sides traded rounds throughout both halves, with neither able to carve out a significant advantage until the end. Sentinels’ duelist duo of TenZ and ShahZaM were incredible, turning a 9-9 tie into a 12-9 lead. TenZ nearly closed the map out right there in style, just one kill away from a game-winning ace on a save round, before Victor kept Envy alive. That luck would last only one more round before Sentinels shut down an A site push to survive Icebox 13-11.

Heading to Haven, Sentinels looked to end the series decisively by taking the opening pistol round, but Envy reversed momentum by taking the next five rounds straight. A couple big rounds from SicK on Phoenix helped Sentinels heat up, instantly tying the score at 5-5. Despite a 5-1 lead by Envy, they ended the half trailing 5-7. Sentinels claimed two more rounds before Envy finally stopped the bleeding via a crashies clutch. The two sides traded rounds with Envy still trailing, and they just couldn’t close the gap and catch Sentinels. With Sentinels leading 12-8, Envy needed four straight rounds to force overtime but could only secure three, as SicK closed out his great map with a one vs. one post-plant to take the map 13-11 and book the tickets to Germany.

North America's best are BOUND FOR BERLIN! pic.twitter.com/iv4bxdUqiq — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 12, 2021

With the victory, Sentinels becomes the first North American VALORANT team to secure their spot at Masters Three Berlin. They’re the only team in North America to reach all three Masters events, having won both Masters One and Two. As the only team in the world to have already secured their spot in Champions based on VCT points earned, another trip to Masters is icing on the cake for one of of the best VALORANT teams in the world.

Team Envy is not yet eliminated and still has a shot at one of the three NA spots for Berlin, but their road now gets a little rockier. They head down to the lower bracket and await the winner of Rise vs. TSM. Even if Envy wins that match, they need to win one more to ensure a top three finish.