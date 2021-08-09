NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs: Scores, schedule, bracket

We’re entering the final stretch of the inaugural year of the VALORANT Champions Tour. The NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Playoffs will conclude regional-only play for North America in the VCT, with only international events remaining in Masters Three Berlin and the world championship in Champions. The Challengers Playoffs begin on Aug. 11, with more than just three spots in Berlin on the line.

The teams that reach Berlin have the opportunity to leapfrog Version1 in the NA VCT standings. The team that makes it the furthest will likely secure the second spot in the rankings, thus ensuring a direct spot at Champions. Of course, the team that wins Berlin gets a direct spot at Champions regardless. So if an NA team were to win Berlin, that’d mean four teams would represent the region at Champions.

As for the Last Chance Qualifier, four teams are fighting it out for three remaining spots: Gen.G, Cloud9 Blue, TSM, and Rise. With both TSM and Rise still competing, they control their own destiny at Challengers Playoffs.

Participating teams

The eight competing teams consist of the top four from Challengers One, as well as the top four teams from Challengers Two. The teams will be matched up in the first round based on their final placements from their respective Challengers events. Thus, first place from Challengers One will face the fourth-place squad from Challengers Two.

Challengers One teams

Sentinels

XSET

100 Thieves

Team Envy

Challengers Two teams

TSM

FaZe Clan

Luminosity Gaming

Rise

Bracket

The NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three series except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five. The top three teams will advance to Masters Three Berlin. Teams will need to reach either the upper bracket final or the lower bracket final to qualify.

All eight teams are competing for a $100,000 prize pool, with $40,000 going to the first-place finisher. The teams are also competing for VCT points needed to qualify for Champions at the end of the year. The teams that finish with a top-eight placing will earn 40 VCT points, top-six will earn 50 VCT points, and fourth place will take home 60 VCT points. The top three won’t earn any points directly from this event but will get at least 175 points at Masters. The teams at Masters can earn up to 375 points or a direct spot at Champions if they come in first.

Schedule

All times are in CT and subject to change or delays.

Aug. 11

Upper bracket round one 2pm CT: Sentinels vs. Rise 2pm CT: Team Envy vs. TSM 4:30pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. FaZe Clan 4:30pm CT: XSET vs. Luminosity

7pm CT: Lower bracket round one

Aug. 12

2pm CT: Upper bracket round two (Masters Three Berlin qualifying round)

4:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two

Aug. 13

2pm CT: Upper bracket final

4:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three (Masters Three Berlin qualifying round)

Aug. 14

2pm CT: Lower bracket final

Aug. 15