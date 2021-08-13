Rise secure Last Chance Qualifier spot with win over TSM at NA VCT Challengers Playoffs

A chance to attend the next international LAN is still in reach for Rise following their victory over TSM in the lower bracket of the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs. With today’s win, they have ensured they will earn enough VCT points to secure a spot in the Champions’ Last Chance Qualifier for North America.

TSM claimed the first four rounds with Rise trying to win based on gunfights. They started using their utility well as the half progressed, but TSM won most of the teamfights when Rise opted to push spots like mid and A main. Rise answered back with a little momentum, tying the match at 8-8 before TSM went on another run of their own with four straight rounds. Rise flirted with a late comeback before TSM shutdown a final B site push, winning Split off a stellar all-around performance from the entire team.

Rise rose to the occasion on their own pick of Haven, as TSM had little answer for opposing A push. Shanks got back on Jett and back to putting on an absolute show, and after a 6-6 tie at half-time, neptune joined him on top of the scoreboard with a stellar show on Phoenix. Supamen had a great second half as well, as Rise completely shut out TSM’s attack side to take Haven 13-6.

Neptune showed why people are considering Skye a duelist with a massive first half on defense on Breeze. But it wasn’t even his utility usage that earned him 15 kills over just the first nine rounds; TSM consistently failed to watch their flanks, especially post-plant, and Neptune punished them over and over. TSM finally started using utility to fully clear out sites towards the end of the first half, reducing the Rise lead to just 7-5 before half-time. Rise increased their lead off a successful pistol round and another Neptune multi-kill, then broke TSM’s economy in the bonus round that followed.

This victory for Rise means they will finish the Challengers Playoffs with at least 50 points, good enough to secure a Last Chance Qualifier spot. They move on to face XSET in the next round of the lower bracket. TSM finishes with 40 VCT points, and now must rely on the best of North America to reach LCQ; if an NA team wins Masters Three and advances directly to Champions, then TSM would sneak into the Last Chance Qualifier.