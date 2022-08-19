All you have to do is play VALORANT from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21.

VALORANT Champions 2022, this year’s edition of the Riot Games’ FPS world championship, is right around the corner and will feature 16 of the best teams in the world playing in Istambul, Turkey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.

It’s just a few VALORANT players that made the cut to be in the greatest event of the year, and thinking on that, Riot will release a free Champions 2022 event pass for those that are itchy to gain some special in-game cosmetics.

Players will gain these said rewards by just playing VALORANT throughout the duration of the event pass. The free Champions 2022 event pass will be up from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, and has a total of seven levels for players to grind and earn an exclusive reward for each level.

All VALORANT Champions 2022 rewards from the free event pass

The list of free items includes a spray, two VALORANT titles, Radianite points, a player card, and a special Champions 2022 buddy.

Image via Riot Games

⦁ Level 1 – “Jett Diff” Spray

⦁ Level 2 – “Gamer” Title

⦁ Level 3 – 10 Radianite Points

⦁ Level 4 – “NICE!” Player Card

⦁ Level 5 – “Potato” Title

⦁ Level 6 – 10 Radianite Points

⦁ Level 7 – “Champions 2022 Dad Hat” Buddy

In addition to the free event pass, players can also try to win special Champions 2022-themed items through broadcast drops during the tournament, and purchase the Champions 2022 limited bundle that will be on sale from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21. The items of this bundle won’t return to VALORANT Store or the Night Market.