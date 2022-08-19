How to get drops from VALORANT Champions 2022

Riot Games has shared some details about the new in-game features coming to VALORANT with VALORANT Champions 2022.

VALORANT Champions 2022 will include a new bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops.

The bundle allows players to get their hands on unique Champions 2022 Phantom and Butterfly skins. The ranged weapon has a custom model change, new firing audio, and visual effects that upgrade with every five kills (maxing out at 25). When it comes to the knife, it has a special easter egg that triggers if a player is top fragging and has at least 25 kills.

The event [ass will be available for free and will update when players participate play VALORANT. With every level, players will be gifted in-game items, including a new spray, title, and a handful of Radianite points.

Players will also be able to receive broadcast drops by watching VALORANT Champions 2022. Here’s how to get them.

How to get VALORANT Champions 2022 drops

All you need to do to obtain the rewards is to link your Twitch or YouTube account (depending on where you’re going to watch the event) with your VALORANT account.

For YouTube, you need to sign in, go to Account Settings, and find Connected Accounts tab. There, find Riot Games, and click CONNECT. Once you do that, all you have to do is sign in with your Riot Account.

The process is similar with Twitch. Enter Twitch’s settings menu and find the connections tab. There, you can find Riot Games, and similarly to YouTube, you should log in with your Riot Account.

All VALORANT Champions 2022 drops

Image via Riot Games

There will be three drops available for VALORANT Champions 2022—the “Fire” title, the 2022 VCT Champions Curse spray, and the 2022 VCT Champions hero card. To get the title, just watch a live match between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13. To receive the Curse spray, watch a match between Sept. 16 and Sept 17, and to pick up the hero card, tune into the finals on Sept. 18.