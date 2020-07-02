All leaked VALORANT skins and bundles

More skins are on their way.

Skins and bundles rotate on a daily and bi-weekly basis in VALORANT.

News skins, and especially new bundles, are a rare and admittedly expensive treat. But that hasn’t stopped Riot Games from releasing them periodically and expanding the game’s shop.

The latest line of skins was the green and white, futuristic-looking Convex. While it wasn’t a bundle, the Sheriff, Spectre, Judge, Bulldog, and Operator skins have matching themes and aesthetics. They’re not the best skins VALORANT has to offer, but they’re certainly not the worst.

But what’s next on the list and what skins, or maybe even bundles, can you look forward to in the near future?

Data miners have found some interesting discoveries in the game’s files. Here are all the leaked skins and weapon bundles that are potentially coming to VALORANT.

Drips collection

Image via Floxay

Image via Floxay

Image via Floxay

Imperium collection

Image via Valorant Fandom

Image via Valorant Fandom

Toy collection

Image via Valorant Fandom

Image via Valorant Fandom

Image via Valorant Fandom

BlastX collection

Image via Valorant Fandom

Image via Valorant Fandom