All Deadlock voicelines in VALORANT

Welcome VALORANT‘s newest agent, Deadlock.

The Norwegian sentinel has become the latest character to join the game’s ever-growing roster, and she brings plenty of confidence behind her powerful abilities. Whether she’s taking down multiple enemies, throwing down a plethora of traps, or reeling in an unsuspecting victim with her Annihilation ultimate, she has plenty to say.

Deadlock currently has 352 quotes she can say while on the battlefield, and has a collection of unique interactions with fellow agents that help paint more of a picture around her place within the game’s blossoming story.

Every Deadlock voiceline in VALORANT

Pick agent

“Death is not an option.”

GravNet

Cast

“No escape.”

“Throwing net.” “Throwing net.”

GravNet with Sonic Sensor

“I hear you, I catch you.”

Kill afflicted enemy

“And stay down.”

“Quarry killed.” “Quarry killed.”

“Quarry killed.” “Gotchu!”

Sonic Sensor

Cast

“Sound sensor up.”

“Listening.”

Destroyed

“Sensor destroyed.” “Sensor destroyed.”

“Sensor destroyed.” “Sensor down.”

Triggered

“No surprises.” “No surprises.”

“No surprises.” “Sensor tripped.” “Sensor tripped.”

Barrier Mesh

Cast

“Barrier deployed.” “Barrier deployed.”

“Barrier deployed.” “Blocking movement.”

Unviable cast

“Deployment failed.” “Deployment failed.”

Annihilation

Ally Cast

“Pull them to their grave!”

Enemy Cast

“My territory, my rules!”

Missed

“Nothing there.” “Nothing there.”

Enemy Captured

(Ally) “Reeling them in.”

(Enemy) “I have them now!”

Kill

“They couldn’t save you!”

“They couldn’t save you!” “Struggle no longer!”

“Struggle no longer!” “You are unmade!”

“You are unmade!” “Your story ends here!”

Destroyed

“Target escaped.”

Resurrected

“Hva i helvete? Where was I?” (“What the hell? Where was I?”)

“Hva i helvete? Where was I?”

Buy Phase

Match Start

“Nanowire armed and ready, kom igjen dere.” (“Nanowire armed and ready, come on guys”)

“Nanowire armed and ready, kom igjen dere.” “Trust me, we can get this job done.”

“Trust me, we can get this job done.” “The greatest battles ever fought are written in story books. May they write about this one.”

“The greatest battles ever fought are written in story books. May they write about this one.” “As long as I live, so does every Ståljeger before me. To battle, my sisters.”

“As long as I live, so does every Ståljeger before me. To battle, my sisters.” “Ammunition, time, life. These are all resources; spend them wisely.”

“Ammunition, time, life. These are all resources; spend them wisely.” “Oh, there’s only five of them? Kjedelig.”

“Oh, there’s only five of them? Kjedelig.” “Here again, we face our death. And again, we will defy it.”

“Here again, we face our death. And again, we will defy it.” “The weight of our mission is upon us now.”

On Attack

“Ready up! First, we put them on their heels, then, we put them in the ground.”

On Defense

“Let them come, eagerness will undo them.”

Icebox

“The crisp air, the crunch of ice… Reminds me of home.”

Round Start

“Make them regret their choice of profession.”

“Make them regret their choice of profession.” “Their death demands our attention.”

“Their death demands our attention.” “There’s no need for the enemy to suffer. Kill them fast.”

“There’s no need for the enemy to suffer. Kill them fast.” “You’re all more important than words on the brief. Look out for each other.”

“You’re all more important than words on the brief. Look out for each other.” “Vær forsiktig, the battlefield changes with every play.” (“Be careful, the battlefield changes with every play.”)

“Vær forsiktig, the battlefield changes with every play.” “They think themselves our equals? They are mistaken.”

“They think themselves our equals? They are mistaken.” “Combat is a means to an end. And we are the means.”

Last round won

“Add a tally to the board.”

“Add a tally to the board.” “Remember what worked and test them again.”

“Remember what worked and test them again.” “A momentary win, let us make it permanent.”

Last round won while in lead

“I was told this was a challenging mission.”

“I was told this was a challenging mission.” “Da var vi midt i smørøye, good stuff.”

“Da var vi midt i smørøye, good stuff.” “I’ve taken walks more dangerous than this.”

“I’ve taken walks more dangerous than this.” “Okay, we’re doing well but keep focused. Adrenaline is a dangerous thing.”

Making a comeback

“They have not won yet.”

“They have not won yet.” “And so the battlefield changes.”

“And so the battlefield changes.” “Now they have a reason to be afraid.”

Last round in the half

“Spend wisely or spend foolishly, just spend.”

“Spend wisely or spend foolishly, just spend.” “Buy the best gear before it’s too late.”

Match Point

“Careful now. Their desperation will be dangerous.”

“Careful now. Their desperation will be dangerous.” “Dirtbra, that was good. Now, we end this.”

Spike forgotten

“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, er den ikke?.” (“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, isn’t it?”)

“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, er den ikke?.” “Spike. We forgot the spike.”

Barrier Down

“No mercy this time.”

“No mercy this time.” “Do they think we yield? Å nei da.”

“Do they think we yield? Å nei da.” “Push through any doubt.”

“Push through any doubt.” “Kom igjen, cut them down.” (“Come on, cut them down.”)

“Kom igjen, cut them down.” “Look for an opening.”

“Look for an opening.” “They’ll learn, eventually.”

“They’ll learn, eventually.” “Funnel them to me.”

“Funnel them to me.” “Their will is broken.”

“Their will is broken.” “Watch every angle.”

“Watch every angle.” “I will not be beaten.”

“I will not be beaten.” “We must adapt.”

“We must adapt.” “Stay strong.”

“Stay strong.” “Bring your best.”

“Bring your best.” “I will not die today.”

“I will not die today.” “Ut på tur, aldri sur”

“Ut på tur, aldri sur” “It begins.”

“It begins.” “With me.”

“With me.” “No heroics, follow protocol.”

“No heroics, follow protocol.” “Focus.”

Kill

Deadlock chuckles.

“One less.”

“Okay!”

“Kill confirmed.”

“Target down.”

“Scratch one.”

“Hostile down.”

“Problem solved.”

“So long.”

“Ha det bra.” (“Goodbye.”)

“Hmm.”

Headshot

“Midt i smørøyet.”

“It’s a kindness.”

“Clean kill.”

“Die and be done.”

“Headshot!”

Melee

“Struck down.” “Struck down.”

“Struck down.” “Keep your distance.”

Triple

“Three down.”

Quadra

“Four down.”

Last kill

“All enemies accounted for.”

“They’re done.”

“Dra til helvete.” (“Go to hell.”)

“Go and meet your maker.”

Last kill melee

“Let me get that close, and you’re already dead.”

Last kill enemy MVP

“And that was your best one, huh?”

“Your strongest was not enough.”

One kill remaining (game-mode specific)

“Final quarry.” “Final quarry.”

“Final quarry.” “One more.”

Spike

Defuse resumed

“Back to the important part.”

“Back to the important part.” “Now I can focus.”

Defuse time running out

“Iselin, dette får du til.” (“Iselin, you can do this.”)

“Iselin, dette får du til.” “Not today, come on.”

Defuse successful

“Phew. Det var nære på! All is well.” (“Phew. That was close! All is well.”)

“Phew. Det var nære på! All is well.” “Spike defused. Returning to post.”

Round End

Ace

“A jotun couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?” (“A giant couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?”)

“A jotun couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?” “Try it again, the end will be the same.”

“Try it again, the end will be the same.” “There is no hiding from a Ståljeger!” (“There is no hiding from a Steel Hunter!””)

“There is no hiding from a Ståljeger!” “Is there no one else?”

Clutch

“I do not break.”

“I do not break.” “That was quite fun.”

“That was quite fun.” “I know how to fend for myself.”

“I know how to fend for myself.” “I have seen death and I am not impressed.”

Flawless

“Perfectly done.”

“Five in, five out.”

“And you’re all safe! Very good.”

Low HP

“I told you I would not die today.”

“I told you I would not die today.” “I’m keeping my grave empty, tusen takk.” (“I’m keeping my grave empty, thank you.”)

“I’m keeping my grave empty, tusen takk.”

Thrifty

Imagine if we had good weapons.

Match End

Match Win

“This is our victory.”

“This is our victory.” “Pack your bags, tally your kills. We’re heading home.”

“Pack your bags, tally your kills. We’re heading home.” “Å fy faen! Well done.” (“Holy shit! Well done.”)

“Å fy faen! Well done.”

Runner Up

“Again, while my blood is still pumping.”

“There’s still room for improvement. Why not start now?”

Agent-specific interactions

Breach

(Ally) Knock them senseless, Breach.

(Ally) Not bad, Breach. A little messy, but not bad.

(Ally) Hi, Breach. Nothing too crazy this time, yeah? I prefer writing a simple mission report.

(Ally) Breach, between us. We have three very strong arms, don’t we?

(Enemy) Leave Breach to me.

(Enemy) Maybe next time, ponytail.

(Enemy) They brought Breach… Oh… I feel the headache already.

(Enemy) Make no mistake. Their Breach hides behind the chaos.

Deadlock

(Enemy) Leave Deadlock to me. I know how she thinks. I know her weaknesses.

(Enemy) One of us had to fall.

Fade

(Ally) Fade, now you’re just showing off.

(Ally) Fade, if you run short on nightmare, seek me out. I will gladly share mine.

(Enemy) Take a nap.

Gekko

(Ally) Gekko, keep a tight leash on those creatures… for their sake.

(Enemy) Their Gekko is mine.

(Enemy) Gekko down.

(Enemy) I warned you.

(Enemy) That Gekko gambles his life for those creatures. He couldn’t make the hard choice… I will.

(Enemy) Neutralize the enemy Gekko, and you neutralize his creatures.

Harbor

(Ally) Harbor, where the hell did you train?

(Enemy) Harbor can splash about all he wants. It won’t shield them forever.

KAY/O

(Ally) Technology at its finest. Well done, KAY/O.

(Ally) KAY/O, join me on the line. We do not flinch in the face of death.

(Enemy) Scrap metal.

(Enemy) I will disassemble their war machine.

Skye

(Ally) Skye, let’s hunt.

(Ally) Skye? You would have made a fine Ståljeger.

(Ally) Skye, no matter where you start the fight, we finish it together.

(Ally) Skye, don’t get shot. I need my hiking buddy in tiptop shape.

(Enemy) Got Skye.

Sova

(Ally) Sova, with me.

Viper

(Enemy) Their Viper will try to separate us. Stay focused, stay together.

