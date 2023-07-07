All Deadlock voicelines in VALORANT

Welcome VALORANT‘s newest agent, Deadlock.
The Norwegian sentinel has become the latest character to join the game’s ever-growing roster, and she brings plenty of confidence behind her powerful abilities. Whether she’s taking down multiple enemies, throwing down a plethora of traps, or reeling in an unsuspecting victim with her Annihilation ultimate, she has plenty to say.
Deadlock currently has 352 quotes she can say while on the battlefield, and has a collection of unique interactions with fellow agents that help paint more of a picture around her place within the game’s blossoming story.
Every Deadlock voiceline in VALORANT
Pick agent
- “Death is not an option.”
GravNet
Cast
- “No escape.”
- “Throwing net.”
GravNet with Sonic Sensor
- “I hear you, I catch you.”
Kill afflicted enemy
- “And stay down.”
- “Quarry killed.”
- “Gotchu!”
Sonic Sensor
Cast
- “Sound sensor up.”
- “Listening.”
Destroyed
- “Sensor destroyed.”
- “Sensor down.”
Triggered
- “No surprises.”
- “Sensor tripped.”
Barrier Mesh
Cast
- “Barrier deployed.”
- “Blocking movement.”
Unviable cast
- “Deployment failed.”
Annihilation
Ally Cast
- “Pull them to their grave!”
Enemy Cast
- “My territory, my rules!”
Missed
- “Nothing there.”
Enemy Captured
- (Ally) “Reeling them in.”
- (Enemy) “I have them now!”
Kill
- “They couldn’t save you!”
- “Struggle no longer!”
- “You are unmade!”
- “Your story ends here!”
Destroyed
- “Target escaped.”
Resurrected
- “Hva i helvete? Where was I?”
- (“What the hell? Where was I?”)
Buy Phase
Match Start
- “Nanowire armed and ready, kom igjen dere.”
- (“Nanowire armed and ready, come on guys”)
- “Trust me, we can get this job done.”
- “The greatest battles ever fought are written in story books. May they write about this one.”
- “As long as I live, so does every Ståljeger before me. To battle, my sisters.”
- “Ammunition, time, life. These are all resources; spend them wisely.”
- “Oh, there’s only five of them? Kjedelig.”
- “Here again, we face our death. And again, we will defy it.”
- “The weight of our mission is upon us now.”
On Attack
- “Ready up! First, we put them on their heels, then, we put them in the ground.”
On Defense
- “Let them come, eagerness will undo them.”
Icebox
- “The crisp air, the crunch of ice… Reminds me of home.”
Round Start
- “Make them regret their choice of profession.”
- “Their death demands our attention.”
- “There’s no need for the enemy to suffer. Kill them fast.”
- “You’re all more important than words on the brief. Look out for each other.”
- “Vær forsiktig, the battlefield changes with every play.”
- (“Be careful, the battlefield changes with every play.”)
- “They think themselves our equals? They are mistaken.”
- “Combat is a means to an end. And we are the means.”
Last round won
- “Add a tally to the board.”
- “Remember what worked and test them again.”
- “A momentary win, let us make it permanent.”
Last round won while in lead
- “I was told this was a challenging mission.”
- “Da var vi midt i smørøye, good stuff.”
- “I’ve taken walks more dangerous than this.”
- “Okay, we’re doing well but keep focused. Adrenaline is a dangerous thing.”
Making a comeback
- “They have not won yet.”
- “And so the battlefield changes.”
- “Now they have a reason to be afraid.”
Last round in the half
- “Spend wisely or spend foolishly, just spend.”
- “Buy the best gear before it’s too late.”
Match Point
- “Careful now. Their desperation will be dangerous.”
- “Dirtbra, that was good. Now, we end this.”
Spike forgotten
- “Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, er den ikke?.”
- (“Of all the stuff we need, the spike is pretty high on the list, isn’t it?”)
- “Spike. We forgot the spike.”
Barrier Down
- “No mercy this time.”
- “Do they think we yield? Å nei da.”
- “Push through any doubt.”
- “Kom igjen, cut them down.”
- (“Come on, cut them down.”)
- “Look for an opening.”
- “They’ll learn, eventually.”
- “Funnel them to me.”
- “Their will is broken.”
- “Watch every angle.”
- “I will not be beaten.”
- “We must adapt.”
- “Stay strong.”
- “Bring your best.”
- “I will not die today.”
- “Ut på tur, aldri sur”
- “It begins.”
- “With me.”
- “No heroics, follow protocol.”
- “Focus.”
Kill
- Deadlock chuckles.
- “One less.”
- “Okay!”
- “Kill confirmed.”
- “Target down.”
- “Scratch one.”
- “Hostile down.”
- “Problem solved.”
- “So long.”
- “Ha det bra.”
- (“Goodbye.”)
- “Hmm.”
Headshot
- “Midt i smørøyet.”
- “It’s a kindness.”
- “Clean kill.”
- “Die and be done.”
- “Headshot!”
Melee
- “Struck down.”
- “Keep your distance.”
Triple
- “Three down.”
Quadra
- “Four down.”
Last kill
- “All enemies accounted for.”
- “They’re done.”
- “Dra til helvete.”
- (“Go to hell.”)
- “Go and meet your maker.”
Last kill melee
- “Let me get that close, and you’re already dead.”
Last kill enemy MVP
- “And that was your best one, huh?”
- “Your strongest was not enough.”
One kill remaining (game-mode specific)
- “Final quarry.”
- “One more.”
Spike
Defuse resumed
- “Back to the important part.”
- “Now I can focus.”
Defuse time running out
- “Iselin, dette får du til.”
- (“Iselin, you can do this.”)
- “Not today, come on.”
Defuse successful
- “Phew. Det var nære på! All is well.”
- (“Phew. That was close! All is well.”)
- “Spike defused. Returning to post.”
Round End
Ace
- “A jotun couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?”
- (“A giant couldn’t kill me, what chance did they have?”)
- “Try it again, the end will be the same.”
- “There is no hiding from a Ståljeger!”
- (“There is no hiding from a Steel Hunter!””)
- “Is there no one else?”
Clutch
- “I do not break.”
- “That was quite fun.”
- “I know how to fend for myself.”
- “I have seen death and I am not impressed.”
Flawless
- “Perfectly done.”
- “Five in, five out.”
- “And you’re all safe! Very good.”
Low HP
- “I told you I would not die today.”
- “I’m keeping my grave empty, tusen takk.”
- (“I’m keeping my grave empty, thank you.”)
Thrifty
- Imagine if we had good weapons.
Match End
Match Win
- “This is our victory.”
- “Pack your bags, tally your kills. We’re heading home.”
- “Å fy faen! Well done.”
- (“Holy shit! Well done.”)
Runner Up
- “Again, while my blood is still pumping.”
- “There’s still room for improvement. Why not start now?”
Agent-specific interactions
Breach
- (Ally) Knock them senseless, Breach.
- (Ally) Not bad, Breach. A little messy, but not bad.
- (Ally) Hi, Breach. Nothing too crazy this time, yeah? I prefer writing a simple mission report.
- (Ally) Breach, between us. We have three very strong arms, don’t we?
- (Enemy) Leave Breach to me.
- (Enemy) Maybe next time, ponytail.
- (Enemy) They brought Breach… Oh… I feel the headache already.
- (Enemy) Make no mistake. Their Breach hides behind the chaos.
Deadlock
- (Enemy) Leave Deadlock to me. I know how she thinks. I know her weaknesses.
- (Enemy) One of us had to fall.
Fade
- (Ally) Fade, now you’re just showing off.
- (Ally) Fade, if you run short on nightmare, seek me out. I will gladly share mine.
- (Enemy) Take a nap.
Gekko
- (Ally) Gekko, keep a tight leash on those creatures… for their sake.
- (Enemy) Their Gekko is mine.
- (Enemy) Gekko down.
- (Enemy) I warned you.
- (Enemy) That Gekko gambles his life for those creatures. He couldn’t make the hard choice… I will.
- (Enemy) Neutralize the enemy Gekko, and you neutralize his creatures.
Harbor
- (Ally) Harbor, where the hell did you train?
- (Enemy) Harbor can splash about all he wants. It won’t shield them forever.
KAY/O
- (Ally) Technology at its finest. Well done, KAY/O.
- (Ally) KAY/O, join me on the line. We do not flinch in the face of death.
- (Enemy) Scrap metal.
- (Enemy) I will disassemble their war machine.
Skye
- (Ally) Skye, let’s hunt.
- (Ally) Skye? You would have made a fine Ståljeger.
- (Ally) Skye, no matter where you start the fight, we finish it together.
- (Ally) Skye, don’t get shot. I need my hiking buddy in tiptop shape.
- (Enemy) Got Skye.
Sova
- (Ally) Sova, with me.
Viper
- (Enemy) Their Viper will try to separate us. Stay focused, stay together.