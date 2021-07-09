100 Thieves sweep Envy in VCT Stage 3 Challengers One main event

100 Thieves has secured its spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three Challengers One upper finals with a 2-0 victory against Envy.

100T started strong in the main event with a 2-0 win against Version1, one of the two teams that made it to Masters Two Reykjavik. Envy also started the event with a 2-0 victory against the Kansas City Pioneers, who is one of the dark horses in the tournament but has still beaten notable teams. These two victories guaranteed the exciting matchup between 100T and Envy.

The series started with a 13-9 Haven victory for 100T, although Envy unintentionally gave them a round win with a botched play. Envy successfully retook the C site and just needed to defuse the bomb to win the round. Marved started defusing the bomb but stopped halfway. This is a common strategy if a teammate needs an Ultimate point or is closer to their ultimate ability, as defusing the spike awards one point.

But Envy’s Victory did not start defusing the bomb, and both players realized the mistakes when it was already too late. Envy essentially threw the round and gave 100T a free win and a significant morale boost.

Envy could not bounce back in the second map and lost 13-7 on Icebox. 100T’s Steel led the team to victory with 22 kills and helped the team secure their spot in the upper finals.

100 Thieves will face the winner of Sentinels and XSET tomorrow at 2 pm CT. Envy will play Gen.G in round two of the lower bracket.