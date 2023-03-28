Best The Last of Us Part 1 mods

After the success of The Last of Us TV show, many viewers from across the world are eager to try out the game for themselves. But as with all great games that come to PC, one of the benefits will be the ability to mod the game and create a more customized experience. Players will likely use these mods to create more entertaining or wacky additions to the famous title.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the best mods for The Last of Us Part 1.

What are the best mods from The Last of Us Part 1?

One of the most accessible and popular resources for easily modding your games is to use NexusMods and its Vortex program. For many mods, all you need to do is click a link to export it into the Vortex program, where you can install and enable it in your game.

Related: Is The Last of Us Part 1 crashing on PC? Try these fixes

The game has just been released on PC, so make sure to check the NexusMods page often to get the most updated information.

Add HBO’s The Last of Us intro into TLOU Part 1

Screengrab via HBO

While many didn’t believe it was possible, The Last of Us rose to even higher cultural prominence with the release of the HBO series. This mod will allow players to add the opening credits of The Last Of Us on HBO after the end of the prologue, one of the most impactful moments of the whole game. This is sure to evolve the experience and add an extra punch to the end of Chapter One.

Get rid of the intro

Screengrab by Mophead01 via NexusMods

PlayStation wants you to know that this game came from one of its studios as if the decade of console exclusivity wasn’t a big enough tip-off. Many players want to get into the game faster, and this mod will allow you to get through the logos and into the game in an instant.

Reshade the game

Screengrab by ChaserJZX via NexusMods

There are different options to optimize your visuals, whether you want them to be brighter and more comfortable or have them run easier on your device. The Vibrant Reshade Mod provides a nicer atmosphere with more comfortable environments while the Clean Reshade will improve performance while also making the lighting look better.

Skip the prologue

Screengrab by theeverblack via NexusMods

While the prologue is a wonderful cinematic experience, players who are going through the game multiple times might not want to go through that gut punch over and over again. Through this mod, players can skip the part where you play as Sarah and move right into Chapter Two 20 years later when you catch up with Joel in the Boston Quarantine Zone.