The Last of Us boss has bad news for fans counting on a Part 3

The Last of Us Part 3 might never arrive, or so one could gather from game director Neil Druckmann’s recent comments. The Naughty Dog head told fans “this could be it,” implying that the iconic franchise might have ended for good with the second installation.

In a March 5 interview for Variety, Neil Druckmann spoke about the future of The Last of Us video games, seeing as the show seems to be doing well with a second season slated for April. With a dose of reluctance, Druckmann said fans should not “bet on there being more of The Last of Us.” As “this could be it,” according to Druckmann, it now seems highly likely that the iconic series won’t get a new installation. But the director said in February of last year that he had came up with a concept for a third Last of Us game that is “as exciting as” the first two. If it never happened, though, Part 2 would be “a fine ending point.”

The Last of Us was one of the most successful PlayStation series ever. Image via Sony

As we can see, it appears there are ideas and plans in the background at Naughty Dog that may or may not come to fruition. After all, the franchise is as big as it has ever been, with the HBO adaptation drawing in millions of new fans outside of the immediate gaming sphere. To not make a third game would be financially ill advised, though squeezing the series dry could do a lot of long-term harm that would benefit no one. Still, it’s not wild to guess that a third title might happen at some point, which Druckmann’s indefinite answer implies, but only time will tell.

The Last of Us did have an online game in the works which Sony canned back in late 2023, and a potential Part 3 might have also been scrapped in the meantime. Whatever the case, The Last of Us Season 2 comes out in April and should give fans of the series enough content to keep them satisfied— at least for now.

