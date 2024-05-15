Pedro Pascal is a silver fox zaddy in The Last of Us season 2 official image

Fans of Hollywood man of the moment Pedro Pascal are eating well lately, but his appearance in The Last of Us season two for HBO on Max may as well be an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Recommended Videos

The first official look at Pascal as Joel in the second season of the hit video game adaptation shows off the uncanny resemblance between him and his game counterpart from The Last of Us: Part II, fully replete with silvery gray in his hair and beard.

He looks like he’d enjoy a round of golf. Image via Max/HBO

Between his massive movie roles like Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, the titular role in The Mandalorian, and an appearance in the Gladiator sequel, Pascal is seemingly everywhere these days. But it’s simply not enough for anyone.

The handsome, Chilean-born actor with an infectious personality has been blowing up in multiple roles over the past few years, but we think he’s never looked better than he does as Joel for the new season of the show.

The Last of Us season two won’t come out on Max for quite some time, but that won’t stop the fandom from freaking out today, regardless of how many episodes he may or may not appear in throughout the rest of the show.

Max also revealed how Bella Ramsay looks as Ellie in the new season, which is essentially identical to how she did in season one. The second game took place after a five year time jump, and Ellie aged up quite a bit, so some fans are taking issue with how similar she looks compared to the first season.

Bella Ramsay returns as Ellie. Image via Max/HBO

The adaptation of The Last of Us: Part II will take place over at least two seasons, HBO has previously confirmed, so it will likely be presented in a much different way than the game was. We’ll know more once The Last of Us season two premieres in 2025.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more