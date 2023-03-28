Is The Last of Us Part 1 crashing on PC? Try these fixes

The Last of Us has seen a huge rise in popularity thanks to the HBO show, causing many fans to become interested when the remake launched on PC. But some are experiencing different bugs and crashes shortly after release, with many not sure what’s causing the issue. Fortunately, there are a few different things you can try to repair the game and get it to run successfully.

Here’s all the information you need to know about The Last of Us Part 1 crashing on PC and how to fix it.

What are the best ways to fix TLOU Part 1 on PC?

Those who are playing TLOU Part 1 on PC on launch day may have some issues with getting the game to run. Until a patch is put out by Naughty Dog, players will need to try some of the fixes below.

Wait for the shaders to finish

Some users have reported issues that cause their game to crash from the shaders not being fully installed when they try to start the game. While some games allow you to play before the shaders are installed, there may be some kind of bug that’s preventing you from playing until all of the visuals are in place.

Related: The Last of Us Part 1 building shaders issue, explained

Verify your game files

Make sure that you have all the files required to run the game because this is also another likely cause of game crashes. In your games library, be it Steam or Epic Games, players can right-click on the game to open the settings.

On the Epic Games Store:

Right-click the installed game tile in the Epic Games launcher

Click “Manage” from the drop-down menu

Then click the “Verify” button to make sure you have all the required files

On the Steam platform:

Right-click the installed game’s name in your library

Click “Properties” at the bottom of the pop-up menu

Click the “Local Files” tab on the left sidebar

Click the “Verify integrity of game files” option to begin a scan

Wait for any missing files to be installed

If any missing files are found, this can lead to a partial or full re-installation of the game. Once the installation is complete, the game should run as intended.

Restart the platform and your computer

If there is an issue with the platform you’re running it on, a good reset can do wonders to refresh the connection between your game and software. To restart Steam and Epic Games, right-click their icons in the toolbar and then “Close Window” on Epic Games and “Exit Steam” on Steam. If that doesn’t lead to the desired results, consider restarting your computer to give it a refresh.

Related: The Last of Us Part 1 ending, explained

Wait for an official patch from Naughty Dog

If nothing else works, then you may just need to wait until there’s more information about a potential fix. Keep an eye on Naughty Dog’s socials to stay up-to-date about known issues and any fixes that are being developed or scheduled to release.