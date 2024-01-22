The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location

In The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, players will come across several locked and hidden safes holding valuable items, and one of these safes is the one found in the Auto Repair Shop garage in the Hillcrest chapter of the game.

If you’ve encountered this safe and are wondering how to unlock it, this guide will show you how. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and solving the Auto Repair Shop safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Auto Repair Shop safe code location in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

You’ll need to find and enter the mess hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports The note that reveals the code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Auto Repair Shop in the second part of the Hillcrest chapter. Players will encounter this part of the world after Ellie is pushed back upon encountering WLF troops. After dealing with them and the infected around the area, you’ll find yourself in the streets surrounded by many buildings. Look around until you find a white van next to a red mailbox. Behind that van is an open door leading to what seems to be a mess hall.

The mess hall is quite dark, so use your flashlight to navigate the room. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a lot of white plates on long tables. Walk through the room, and you’ll see another open door that leads to the kitchen. Look to the left and you’ll see a tile wall holding many posters and notes, but you’ll only be able to pick up one of them. The note tells you the code to the safe you’re about to find, which is 30-82-65.

Auto Repair Shop safe location in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Be wary of enemies after moving the dumpster. Screenshot by Dot Esports After fighting the infected, proceed to the safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the actual safe, you’ll need to walk back outside. Once outside, walk past a bus stop, and you’ll see an open building right behind it. Walk through the doors, and you’ll find yourself in an empty Salon with another open door right across it. Walk through that door, and you’ll find yourself on a street at the extreme end of the area. You’ll also notice a caged fence with a dumpster behind it blocking the door to the garage. Walk up to the dumpster and move it aside to open the door. However, before actually opening the door, prepare to face the many infected enemies behind it.

Prepare for the attack by setting down trap mines (if you have some) and make sure your weapons are ready. Once you open the door and deal with the enemies, enter the room, and you’ll see the safe. Use the code 30-82-65 to open it and get some crafting and upgrade materials along with a Long Gun Holster.