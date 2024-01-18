The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: All safe codes and combinations

There are lots of safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that you need a safe code combination to unlock.

Opening these safes will grant you rewards like Supplements, Parts, ammo, and in some cases, useful upgrades. It can be tricky to solve these safes, however, so we’ve put together a list of every safe location, its code, and the rewards that await you inside.

All safe code combinations in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

There are 15 safes to unlock in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Below, you’ll find the locations of all the safes in the game, alongside their combinations and rewards.

Chapter Safe location Safe code Rewards Jackson: Patrol Greenplace Market office [link] 07-20-13 – Supplements

– Resources

– Parts Seattle Day One: Downtown Westlake Bank vault [link] 60-23-06 – Pump Shotgun

– Artefects (including Antique Ring [link])

– Resources

Seattle Day One: Downtown Courthouse office [link] 86-07-22 – Parts

– Supplements

– Resources Seattle Day One: Downtown Gate West 2 checkpoint [link] 04-51 – Parts

– Flo Trading Card

– Supplements

– Health Kit

– Resources Seattle Day One: Capitol Hill Wellwishes Thrift Store [link] 55-01-33 – Ammo

– Health Kit

– Resources Seattle Day One: The Tunnels Locker Room [link] 15243 – Ammo

– Supplements

– Resources Seattle Day Two: Hillcrest Autorepair Shop [link] 30-82-65 – Short Gun Holster

– Parts

– Ammo

– Resources Seattle Day Two: The Seraphites Apartment closet [link] 10-08-83 – Ammo

– Supplements Seattle Day Two: The Seraphites Weston’s Pharmacy [link] 38-55-23 – Resources

– Ammo

– Supplements

– Med Kit

– Explosive arrow Seattle Day Three: The Flooded City Room with gate [link] 70-12-64 – Parts

– Ammo

– Supplements

– Resources Seattle Day One: On Foot Through crack in wall near trailer [link] 17-38-07 – Hunting Pistol

– Ammo Seattle Day One: Hostile Territory Jasmine Bakery [link] 68-96-89 – Supplements

– Ammo

– Resources Seattle Day One: The Coast Upper deck of ferry [link] 90-77-01 – Improvised Weapons and Terrorist Tactics Training Manual

– Parts

– Ammo

– Supplements Seattle Day Two: The Shortcut Bedroom of apartment [link] 30-23-04 – Ammo

– Resources

– Parts Seattle Day Two: The Descent Gym cleaning closet [link] 12-18-79 – Supplements

– Resources

– Parts

While opening all the safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is worth doing, thanks to all the useful resources you can grab, it’s also worth doing as it unlocks the silver Safecracker trophy.

Don’t worry if you don’t open all the safes on your first playthrough, as you can always go back and mop up collectibles in TLoU Part 2 Remastered’s New Game Plus mode after you complete the campaign.