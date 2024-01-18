The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: All safe codes and combinations

There are lots of safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that you need a safe code combination to unlock.
Opening these safes will grant you rewards like Supplements, Parts, ammo, and in some cases, useful upgrades. It can be tricky to solve these safes, however, so we’ve put together a list of every safe location, its code, and the rewards that await you inside.
All safe code combinations in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
There are 15 safes to unlock in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Below, you’ll find the locations of all the safes in the game, alongside their combinations and rewards.
|Chapter
|Safe location
|Safe code
|Rewards
|Jackson: Patrol
|Greenplace Market office [link]
|07-20-13
|– Supplements
– Resources
– Parts
|Seattle Day One: Downtown
|Westlake Bank vault [link]
|60-23-06
|– Pump Shotgun
– Artefects (including Antique Ring [link])
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: Downtown
|Courthouse office [link]
|86-07-22
|– Parts
– Supplements
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: Downtown
|Gate West 2 checkpoint [link]
|04-51
|– Parts
– Flo Trading Card
– Supplements
– Health Kit
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: Capitol Hill
|Wellwishes Thrift Store [link]
|55-01-33
|– Ammo
– Health Kit
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: The Tunnels
|Locker Room [link]
|15243
|– Ammo
– Supplements
– Resources
|Seattle Day Two: Hillcrest
|Autorepair Shop [link]
|30-82-65
|– Short Gun Holster
– Parts
– Ammo
– Resources
|Seattle Day Two: The Seraphites
|Apartment closet [link]
|10-08-83
|– Ammo
– Supplements
|Seattle Day Two: The Seraphites
|Weston’s Pharmacy [link]
|38-55-23
|– Resources
– Ammo
– Supplements
– Med Kit
– Explosive arrow
|Seattle Day Three: The Flooded City
|Room with gate [link]
|70-12-64
|– Parts
– Ammo
– Supplements
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: On Foot
|Through crack in wall near trailer [link]
|17-38-07
|– Hunting Pistol
– Ammo
|Seattle Day One: Hostile Territory
|Jasmine Bakery [link]
|68-96-89
|– Supplements
– Ammo
– Resources
|Seattle Day One: The Coast
|Upper deck of ferry [link]
|90-77-01
|– Improvised Weapons and Terrorist Tactics Training Manual
– Parts
– Ammo
– Supplements
|Seattle Day Two: The Shortcut
|Bedroom of apartment [link]
|30-23-04
|– Ammo
– Resources
– Parts
|Seattle Day Two: The Descent
|Gym cleaning closet [link]
|12-18-79
|– Supplements
– Resources
– Parts
While opening all the safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is worth doing, thanks to all the useful resources you can grab, it’s also worth doing as it unlocks the silver Safecracker trophy.
Don’t worry if you don’t open all the safes on your first playthrough, as you can always go back and mop up collectibles in TLoU Part 2 Remastered’s New Game Plus mode after you complete the campaign.