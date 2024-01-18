The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: All safe codes and combinations

All TLoU Part 2 safe solutions in one place.

Ellie tries to open a safe in TLOU Part 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are lots of safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered that you need a safe code combination to unlock.

Opening these safes will grant you rewards like Supplements, Parts, ammo, and in some cases, useful upgrades. It can be tricky to solve these safes, however, so we’ve put together a list of every safe location, its code, and the rewards that await you inside.

All safe code combinations in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Ellie looks at a metal safe in an apartment closet
Become the ultimate code cracker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 safes to unlock in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Below, you’ll find the locations of all the safes in the game, alongside their combinations and rewards.

ChapterSafe locationSafe codeRewards
Jackson: PatrolGreenplace Market office [link]07-20-13– Supplements
– Resources
– Parts
Seattle Day One: DowntownWestlake Bank vault [link]60-23-06– Pump Shotgun
– Artefects (including Antique Ring [link])
– Resources
Seattle Day One: DowntownCourthouse office [link]86-07-22– Parts
– Supplements
– Resources
Seattle Day One: DowntownGate West 2 checkpoint [link]04-51– Parts
– Flo Trading Card
– Supplements
– Health Kit
– Resources
Seattle Day One: Capitol HillWellwishes Thrift Store [link]55-01-33– Ammo
– Health Kit
– Resources
Seattle Day One: The TunnelsLocker Room [link]15243– Ammo
– Supplements
– Resources
Seattle Day Two: HillcrestAutorepair Shop [link]30-82-65– Short Gun Holster
– Parts
– Ammo
– Resources
Seattle Day Two: The SeraphitesApartment closet [link]10-08-83– Ammo
– Supplements
Seattle Day Two: The SeraphitesWeston’s Pharmacy [link]38-55-23– Resources
– Ammo
– Supplements
– Med Kit
– Explosive arrow
Seattle Day Three: The Flooded CityRoom with gate [link]70-12-64– Parts
– Ammo
– Supplements
– Resources
Seattle Day One: On FootThrough crack in wall near trailer [link]17-38-07– Hunting Pistol
– Ammo
Seattle Day One: Hostile TerritoryJasmine Bakery [link]68-96-89– Supplements
– Ammo
– Resources
Seattle Day One: The CoastUpper deck of ferry [link]90-77-01– Improvised Weapons and Terrorist Tactics Training Manual
– Parts
– Ammo
– Supplements
Seattle Day Two: The ShortcutBedroom of apartment [link]30-23-04– Ammo
– Resources
– Parts
Seattle Day Two: The DescentGym cleaning closet [link]12-18-79– Supplements
– Resources
– Parts

While opening all the safes in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is worth doing, thanks to all the useful resources you can grab, it’s also worth doing as it unlocks the silver Safecracker trophy.

Don’t worry if you don’t open all the safes on your first playthrough, as you can always go back and mop up collectibles in TLoU Part 2 Remastered’s New Game Plus mode after you complete the campaign.

