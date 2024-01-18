The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Westlake Bank vault door code combination and location

Upon reaching Downtown Seattle early in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s Seattle Day One chapter, Ellie and Dina are offered an abundance of buildings, nooks, and crannies to explore. One of these explorable areas is the Westlake Bank, and it holds several treasures in its vault.

To gain access to these rewards, which include a Naughty Dog Easter egg and a Pump Shotgun, Ellie must find the vault door combination. Here’s how to do just that in this new remaster.

Westlake Bank location in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

You’ll find the bank here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navigating Downtown Seattle in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered can be a bit tricky, but Westlake Bank isn’t too difficult to find. The bank is located in the south-west corner of downtown (as you can see on the map above), between Cherry Street and James Street. If you want to head to the bank as soon as you enter this area, head straight but slightly to the left, and you should spot it.

The Westlake Bank building is a tall, crumbling structure, but you should be able to clearly see the “Westlake Bank” sign on the front of it.

The vault is in the room marked “Safe Deposit Lockers.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path into the building, and you will enter what seems to be the lobby. There are a few Clickers and Runners in this area, so take them out and head into the room with the sign that says “Safe Deposit Lockers.” The vault door is on the left-hand side of the room.

How to open the Westlake Bank vault door in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Accessories are everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The vault door requires a six-digit code combination to open, fortunately, the solution isn’t far away. Navigate to the large table in the middle of the Safe Deposit Lockers room, and near it, you will find a satchel on the ground. Open the satchel.

Inside the satchel, you’ll find a document that seems to be from a bank robber. In addition to information about when the bank’s guards change over, the document reveals the vault code: 60-23-06.



Thank you, Mr Robber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no trickery about this code. Simply input it into the vault and it will unlock, allowing Ellie to open it. Inside, you’re immediately greeted with a dead guard (or robber, potentially), holding a Pump Shotgun. Pick up the shotgun to add it to your arsenal.

Tough luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve picked up the shotgun, make sure to check around the room, including the deposit boxes, for resources. While the Pump Shotgun is an exciting reward, the vault also contains an Easter egg Uncharted fans won’t want to miss: the Engraved Ring [will link when live].