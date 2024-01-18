Category:
The Last of Us

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Where to find the Engraved Ring (Antique Ring)

Vic Hood
Published: Jan 18, 2024
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has plenty of collectibles to hunt down, including some Easter eggs. One of these Easter eggs is the Antique Ring (Engraved Ring).

This ring is a reference to another popular series from developer Naughty Dog: Uncharted. Finding the ring in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also unlocks a coveted PlayStation trophy, so here’s how to find it and what it means.

How to find the Engraved Ring in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

You can find the Engraved Ring in the Westlake Bank vault in Downtown Seattle. Once you have opened the Westlake Bank vault [link], you can find the ring in the back right-hand corner of the vault. It’s in a safety deposit box beside a table stacked with money.

Picking up the ring will unlock the So Great and Small Bronze PlayStation trophy, but there’s more than meets the eye here. On closer inspection, you can see the ring says “Sic Parvis Magna,” and it’s from 1596, but what does it all mean?

What does the Engraved Ring mean in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

The Engraved Ring belonged to none other than Sir Francis Drake. According to Uncharted’s Nathan Drake, a self-proclaimed descendent of the explorer, the Antique Ring’s engraving, “Sic Parvis Magna”, means “Greatness from Small Beginnings”, which was Drake’s mantra.

The date engraved on the ring is “29 January 1596,” the day after Francis Drake died, with the ring seemingly created to honor the explorer. The numbers “9 32 79” are the coordinates of Francis Drake’s body, which plays a pivotal role in the story of the first Uncharted game (it’s not a safe combination). This is all according to Naughty Dog lore, of course.

The ring is a neat reference to Uncharted, but make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Jak and Daxter Easter egg, too. [link]

