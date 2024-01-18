Category:
The Last of Us

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Where to find the Strange Artifact (Precursor Orb)

For fans of Jak and Daxter.
Vic Hood
Published: Jan 18, 2024 05:47 pm
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 05:48 pm
A Precursor Orb being held
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Strange Artifact is another The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Easter egg that’s worth finding if you’re a fan of developer Naughty Dog’s previous work.

This collectible is easy to miss, but well worth finding. So, here’s where you can find the Strange Artifact in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Strange Artifact location in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

It’s easy to miss. Video by Dot Esports

You can find the Strange Artifact during the Hostile Territory chapter of Abby’s Seattle Day 1. Early in the chapter you will come across what seems to be Seattle’s Chinatown: an alley that includes a bakery, restaurant, and pharmacy. There’s a large graffitied dragon on one of the buildings, so it’s not hard to spot.

Head down the alley and towards the end. On your left, you should see the Ruby Dragon restaurant. Go into the restaurant, head upstairs and crawl into the room with Clickers. Kill the Clickers, then head to the side of the building to the left of where you entered the room. If you look across the alley gap, you should be able to see a ledge you can jump to. Line yourself up and make the jump across.

After you’ve jumped the gap, head left and follow the path round until you reach a room with a hole in the floor. Do not go down the hole. Instead, pivot right from the doorway you came in from, and you will see a table with a desk fan on it. Go to the table and find the Strange Artifact beside the fan.

Picking up the Strange Artifact unlocks the Relic of the Sages Bronze PlayStation trophy. But there’s more to this artifact than meets the eye.

What is the Strange Artifact in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered?

The Strange Artifact in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is actually a Precursor Orb, a collectible currency in developer Naughty Dog’s Jak and Daxter series. Who knows how it made its way to Seattle, but it’s certainly an interesting Easter egg.

The Precursor Orb isn’t the only notable item in this area, however, so make sure to solve the Jasmine Bakery safe combination [link] to get some other goodies and, when you’re ready, jump down the hole in the fan room and pick up the Double Barrel Shotgun from under the counter of the shop below.

Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.