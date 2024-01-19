The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: All Training Manual locations

Get some necessary training to overwhelm the WLF, Seraphites, and infected with the Training Manuals in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on where to find all of the Training Manuals, in chapter order so you can master combat during your The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered adventure.

All Training Manuals in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Here’s a helping hand to point you in the right direction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered brings back the long list of collectible items you need to find while acting out your revenge arc as Ellie and fighting for survival as Abby.

There are a total of eight Training Manuals to find in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. These aren’t exclusive to Ellie’s story, however. You can also pick these up as Abby, with four found on Ellie’s path, and four on Abby’s. The Training Manuals are:

Crafting: Crafts melee upgrades, faster crafting, crafts smoke bombs, improved health kits, and more smoke bombs. Stealth: Crafts silencers, improved listening mode, faster prone, improved silencers, and faster stealth kills. Precision: Increases aim stability, faster aim, increased listening mode range, hold breath, and crafts more arrows. Explosives: Craft explosive arrows, improved trap mines, Molotov cocktails, and crafts more trap mines and explosive arrows. Covert Ops: Crafts shivs, increased movement speed in listening mode, increased movement speed for grabbed enemies, faster Prone, and craft more shives. Close Quarters: Momentum, craft better health kits, increase aim stability, faster health kits, and increased momentum. Firearms: Craft incendiary rounds, hunting pistol ammo, faster aim, crafts more hunting pistol and incendiary ammo. Ordnance: Faster crafting, improved melee weapon upgrades, pipe bombs, silencers, and crafts more pipe bombs.

Training Manuals open a new upgrade branch. You need Supplements to afford each upgrade. Supplements appear as pills, scattered across buildings and in random quantities. Let’s dive into where you can find each Training Manual, in order as you play through The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Crafting Training Manual location

Time to PREP. Screenshot by Dot Esports Melee Upgrades found on fourth shelf in ground floor Courthouse (bottom floor). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – Downtown

Most Training Manuals have two set spawns. Luckily these are both in the same chapter and within somewhat close proximity to one another. The first spawn for the Crafting Training Manual is on the ground floor of the Courthouse (as pictured above). After taking out or stealthily passing the infected, head downstairs and enter the receptionist room opposite the metal detectors. The Crafting Training Manual is on the bookcase on the left-hand side, next to three blue filing cabinets, and on the fourth shelf.

Alternatively, head to the broken overpass in Downtown Seattle. Cross onto the broken bridge by using the jeep. Find the rope fixed to the fire truck. Throw the rope over the edge and rappel down. Use the rope to swing over (R1 and L3) to an overturned truck where the Crafting Training Manual is inside.

Stealth Training Manual location

Make the Last Round count. Screenshot by Dot Esports Silencer crafting on top of this table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – Capitol Hill

Head to the gas station after completing the school section in Downtown Seattle. Go into the bookstore across from the gas station. Look towards the boarded store windows for a desk with a typewriter on it. The Stealth Training Manual is here.

Precision Training Manual location

Be prepared for the Outdoors. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just a bit of light reading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day Two – Hillcrest

Enter the liquor store in Hillcrest. Head down into the basement where Shamblers patrol. Exit the area using the staircase. This will lead you to a new location, outside of the liquor store. The Precision Training Manual is on the floor, next to the infected amalgamation.

Explosives Training Manual location

I promise this manual isn’t invisible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day Two – The Seraphites

Enter the apartment building before meeting the Seraphites inside the woods. There is only one apartment available to explore in this building. It holds the most terrifying moment in the whole game which happens at the apartment’s Workbench. You need to head into the apartment’s bedroom. The Explosives Training Manual sits on top of the bed in this room.

Covert Ops Training Manual location

Abby versus people thinking women can’t grow muscles. Screenshot by Dot Esports Nicely set on the counter top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – On foot

The rest of the Training Manuals from here on out are only found with Abby. Inside the warehouse that you and Mel temporarily get trapped in, you need to use the ladder from the second floor to get across to the sailboat in the center of the room. The Covert Ops Training Manual is inside the sailboat cabin.

Close Quarters Training Manual location

Abby as a book. Screenshot by Dot Esports On kitchen counter top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – Hostile territory

You can find the Close Quarters Training Manual inside the apartment building, accessible via a broken window. The apartment building is close to the Tang Fabrics & Imports store. The Close Quarters Training Manual is on the kitchen counter, next to a black bin, inside the apartment (pictured above.)

This manual is also available inside Jasmine Bakery’s safe. This is one of the stores you’ll walk past on the way towards the Aquarium. If you haven’t found the manual inside the apartment, it will be inside the Bakery safe. The code for this safe is 68-96-89.

Firearms Training Manual location

Every bullet counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports On top of cabinet next to water cooler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – The Forest

Head into the Auto Shop after getting your backpack. Go to the kitchen and turn right. The Firearms Training Manual is on top of the two-drawer cabinet of the Auto Shop office.

Ordnance Training Manual location

Words Ellie lives by. Screenshot by Dot Esports Inside the ferry’s safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chapter: Seattle Day One – The Coast

Head onto the ferry after the highway chase sequence. You need to get to the top deck to find the Ferry’s safe. There are infected inside this area. Use stealth to kill these one at a time. A Runner is close to the safe, directly next to the ferry controls. The safe code is 90-77-01.