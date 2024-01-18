The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Thrift Store safe code combination and location

The dramatic story of The Last of Us Part 2 is broken up with mini distractions in the form of locked safes. The Thrift Store safe is particularly tricky, but with a little knowledge and time, you’ll be well on your way to cracking it.

2020’s The Last of Us Part 2 still hits home four years later; Naughty Dog’s incredible masterpiece has been given a new lease of life in the form of a long-awaited remaster. Alongside the chance to relive the game’s incredible story, you’ll also be out to solve some neat puzzles and side content, which can give some pretty important rewards, especially for those playing on No Return mode.

Today, we’re concentrating on the Thrift Store safe and its missing solution. After all, it’s necessary for Ellie’s well-being that you hunt safes down as they contain valuable resources, so let’s show this baby girl the light.

How to find Staci’s number and solve the Wellwishes safe code The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

You should definitely be seeking out all lore. Screenshot by Dot Esports This clue is a bit sus. Screenshot by Dot Esports Be gone, Clicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your treasure trove awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Thrift Store safe can be found in the Capitol Hill section of the game while controlling Ellie. It’s located in the “Wellwishes Store & Donation Center” building, and you’ll need to input code 55-01-33 to open the safe.

Here’s more detailed instructions for you to follow and know:

Progress through TLOU Part 2 until you get to Capitol Hill in the Seattle Day One chapter. Locate and go to Wellwishes Store & Donation Center. Find a document on a board at the back of the store addressed to “M.” Find the closed door containing the safe. Be warned, a Clicker will be waiting for you! Deal with the Clicker, approach the safe, and enter 55-01-33. The safe will open, and there will be some goodies waiting for you inside.

Depending on the difficulty level you’re on and how stacked your inventory is your rewards may differ from ours. Regardless, any rewards are good rewards in our books.

Now that you have this nugget of information ensconced in your brain, be sure to find out the origins of the song Joel and Ellie sing in TLOU Part 2.