The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Greenplace Market safe combination code and location

How to solve the first safe in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The first safe you come across in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the one in Greenplace Market. If you’re struggling to crack the combination, we’re here to help.

A nearby document hints that the code combination is the date a very “good boy” got Employee of the Month, but how do you find the supermarket safe combination and what goodies lie inside? Read on to find out what you can find in this remaster.

How to solve the first safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

I had already picked up the document from the table. Video by Dot Esports

The first safe in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is in the Greenplace Market. You will enter the market early in the game, as part of the main story, during the Patrol chapter.

While out on patrol, Ellie and Dina come across the market and realize there are spores inside. They put on their masks and enter the building. As soon as you head through the door, turn right and enter the office at the end of the corridor. Straight ahead, you’ll find the Greenplace Market safe.

Look at the table to the right of the safe, and you’ll find the Good Boy Combo document, which states the safe combination is the date “my good boy got Employee of the Month.”

Who’s a good boy, then? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leave the office and go straight out the door to where you entered with your mask. On the wall directly facing the door you initially came through (your right-hand side), there will be an Employee of the Month board on the wall with photos of employees alongside the month and year they won the accolade.

Enter the six-digit code as shown here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “good boy” in question is the adorable Labrador that won in July 2013. Go back to the safe and input the code 07-20-13. The 07 marks the month our canine friend won, and the 20-13 marks the year. The safe should then spring open, revealing parts, supplements, and a bottle of alcohol.