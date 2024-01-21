The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has several safes hiding valuable loot and upgrade materials, and you’ll find one of them in the cleaning closet inside a gym in the chapter The Descent.

If you’ve come across this safe and are wondering how to unlock it, this guide’s got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and solving the Cleaning Closet safe code in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

How to get the cleaning closet safe code in TLoU Part 2 Remastered

The password is in the gym. Screenshot by Dot Esports This note gives you the first hint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of the chapter, you’ll come across a hotel. You end up here shortly after the beginning of the level, after you fall through a sky bridge into a swimming pool. The entire building sports several rooms and floors holding multiple items.

After climbing out of the pool, go through the first area of the hotel. Down the hall to the right, you’ll notice an office table with a computer on it and a door behind it. Open that door, and you’ll find yourself in what seems to be a cleaning closet where you’ll notice a safe, which you’ll need the safe code to unlock.

Before progressing through the stairwell door, which leads to the next floor of the hotel, go back down the hall and head left to see a room called Orchard’s Juice Bar. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a few tables and counters to your left.

Head to the left side of the room, and in a dark corner past the counters, and you’ll notice a bulletin board on the wall with a note telling you that the combination code for the cleaning closet safe in the lobby is the same as the Wi-Fi password. This means you’ll need to find out what the password is to unlock this safe.

How to get the Wi-Fi code to open the cleaning closet safe in TLoU Part 2 Remastered

The password is the safe code. Screenshot by Dot Esports With the code in hand, you can now open the safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Wi-Fi password, go back to the area where you found the code, and right in front of the desk, you’ll see a wall of glass with a door in the middle. Walk through the door, and you’ll find yourself in the hotel’s gym. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see treadmills and a receptionist desk on the left.

Behind the desk is the sign you’re looking for, which reveals the Wi-Fi password, which is 12-18-79. Go back to the safe and use the same code as the password to unlock it. The safe contains a few crafting and upgrade materials.