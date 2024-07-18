The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.3 patch notes: Improved Void Shard farm, AFK report option, and new icons

The Hotfix 1.0.3 for The First Descendant, released on July 18, addresses multiple issues players raised over the past few weeks, with even more coming later down the line. Here’s everything you need to know about The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.3.

Everything included in The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.3

Void Shards for everyone

The dev is listening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Void Shard grind has been proclaimed as one of the most annoying grinds in The First Descendant, and Nexon acknowledges this. Patch 1.0.3 increases the amount of Void Shards you get from a Void Fragment mission by approximately 1.5 times. This means, on average, you now need two runs of Void Fragment mission to get enough Void Shards for the Void Fusion Reactor.

At the same time, the patch fixes an exploit that allowed players to repeatedly play the Void Fusion Reactor missions without consuming any Void Shards. This is not something you can exploit anymore, but the developers stated that there are more improvements to Void Fragment farming coming in a patch on Aug. 1.

AFK farmers, watch out

We’re onto you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AFK farmers have been plaguing the game for quite some time. Nexon already made a PSA about it on July 16, but now we have more details about the plans to tackle these players. “We have been keeping a close eye on recent trends regarding AFK, and we agree that AFK hinders the game play for other players,” per the patch notes.

The developer acknowledges the AFK judgment mechanisms can be avoided and the kick features can be exploited. The team is currently considering ways to solve the issue, but in the meantime, the game gets an Away from Keyboard (AFK) option in the player reporting menu.

A unique look

No more Explosive Payload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The First Descendant came under fire for having Module and skill icons similar to the ones in Destiny 2. As promised, patch 1.0.3 replaces most of these icons with the original The First Descendant icons.

“The First Descendant has been developed with deep affection and respect for various looter shooters, and we take feedback regarding other similar games very seriously. Through this hotfix, we are trying to reflect the unique identity of The First Descendant,” the developer stated in the blog post.

These are the main improvements in the Hotfix 1.0.3. The official patch notes are filled with smaller changes and adjustments that should make your experience smoother (including reduced visual effects from Vestigial Organ for all of the Gley mains out there).

