The First Descendant’s controversial icons will be altered after Destiny 2 debacle, devs say

The developers of The First Descendant have responded to a recent controversy regarding some key artwork, and changes are coming to the game.

Earlier this week, accusations of plagiarism dogged the looter shooter after several people noticed that some of the icons in the game looked very similar to ones in Destiny 2. The icons were reportedly taken from an open-source website called Iconduck, which features icons from Bungie’s popular shooter. But that hasn’t stopped people from continuously ripping on The First Descendant more than they already have, whether it be for plagiarism, aggressive microtransactions, or even some matchmaking rules. Now, developer Nexon has decided to do something about those complaints.

Stepping out from plagiarism accusations. Image via NEXON

As reported by IGN, Nexon explained the development team took inspiration from many different games, including Destiny 2. However, while not directly referencing the controversy, the developers stated they “decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game.” The statement ended with promises to improve other aspects of the game as well.

While these changes do seem welcome, they probably won’t be able to stop gamers from comparing The First Descendant to Destiny 2 for as long as both games remain popular. But these comparisons don’t seem to truly matter to most, as the game’s player count started out strong and continues to rise. With 10 million players currently experiencing everything The First Descendant has to offer, Nexon’s looter shooter will most likely be fine.

