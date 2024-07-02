Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Descendants going against invaders in The First Descendant.
Image via Nexon.
Category:
The First Descendant

How many players does The First Descendant have?

The numbers are rising.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 09:24 am

The new shooter developed by Nexon arrived as an immediate hit on Steam, surpassing games like GTA V, Team Fortress 2, and Palworld on current players in less than 24 hours after launch. The game is free-to-play and the number of players keeps rising.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant is a third-person shooter by the same developers of THE FINALS. You have to defend humanity by controlling one of the available characters each with a unique ability. Play solo or co-op in a team of up to four players.

The First Descendant player count

The First Descendant character is playing conga drums
Gather your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In less than 24 hours, The First Descendant surpassed 210,000 current players on Steam, according to SteamDB. It’s currently the eighth most-played game on Steam and is behind Naraka: Blade Point, Apex Legends, Banana, Elden Ring, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Counter-Strike 2.

In just two hours, it hit over 170,000 players on Steam and the number is going up. As the days go by, it’s possible there will be even more players during the weekend if it keeps the momentum. We know the number of players is higher because we aren’t considering players on other platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The ones who are playing right now, however, have left mixed reviews about the game. Only 56 percent of reviews on Steam are positive and the negative reviews indicate the game has a currency issues and is pay-to-win.

Other players say you can have a fair time with the game and have fun without spending anything if you don’t mind the grind to unlock Descendants and you still get some items from the free version of the battle pass.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.