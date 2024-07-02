How many players does The First Descendant have?

The new shooter developed by Nexon arrived as an immediate hit on Steam, surpassing games like GTA V, Team Fortress 2, and Palworld on current players in less than 24 hours after launch. The game is free-to-play and the number of players keeps rising.

The First Descendant is a third-person shooter by the same developers of THE FINALS. You have to defend humanity by controlling one of the available characters each with a unique ability. Play solo or co-op in a team of up to four players.

The First Descendant player count

Gather your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In less than 24 hours, The First Descendant surpassed 210,000 current players on Steam, according to SteamDB. It’s currently the eighth most-played game on Steam and is behind Naraka: Blade Point, Apex Legends, Banana, Elden Ring, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Counter-Strike 2.

In just two hours, it hit over 170,000 players on Steam and the number is going up. As the days go by, it’s possible there will be even more players during the weekend if it keeps the momentum. We know the number of players is higher because we aren’t considering players on other platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The ones who are playing right now, however, have left mixed reviews about the game. Only 56 percent of reviews on Steam are positive and the negative reviews indicate the game has a currency issues and is pay-to-win.

Other players say you can have a fair time with the game and have fun without spending anything if you don’t mind the grind to unlock Descendants and you still get some items from the free version of the battle pass.

