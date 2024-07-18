Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Descendants going against invaders in The First Descendant.
Image via Nexon.
Category:
The First Descendant

‘Straight up painful’: The First Descendant players can’t stand tedious Void Shard grind

There are so many things wrong with it.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:30 am

The First Descendant is all about the grind and getting those rare drops, but it feels like some gameplay loops are designed to make you suffer.

Recommended Videos

One of the most common grinds in The First Descendant involves void missions, and in a Reddit thread on July 17, players agreed it’s the most annoying aspect of the game. “The entire ‘gameplay’ loop of outposts, farming void shards, and the void bosses is such a terrible loop. It’s horrible how many amorphous materials are wrapped up in this loop,” one player wrote in the thread’s comments.

Bunny aiming at the Void Fragment in The First Descendant
You might need to unlock the right Descendant first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many frustrating things about this grind, starting with the zone recon missions (aka outposts) you must do to get the Amorphous Material. “Zone Recon is just fucking teleport spam for a 5m timer coupled with a shit character (Sharon’s kit sucks ass) wildly varying degrees of difficulty for no discernable reason and frankly shit drop rates,” another player commented.

After you get the Amorphous Material, you must grind Void Fragment missions for Void Shards required to play the Void Fusion Reactor mission. You must find the Void Fragment that drops the Void Shards you need and hope it has the same attribute as one of your Descendants, which fans agree is unnecessary. “If you don’t have the right character for the right void fragment mission, you have to painfully repeat the one of all 4 mission like 11-12 times, it’s not fun,” another commenter said.

The last step of the grind, the Void Fusion Reactor, isn’t terrible, but since the drops from the Amorphous Materials aren’t guaranteed, it often takes multiple runs to get that last Descendant piece. What’s worse is plenty of items in the game are tied to this loop, so you have to face the grind sooner or later.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.