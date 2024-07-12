Best Vestigial Organ build in The First Descendant

Even though launchers aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, it’s worth having at least one solid one in your inventory in The First Descendant. Luckily, there’s no need to grind for Ultimate launchers, as there’s a powerful rare launcher called Vestigial Organ.

Recommended Videos

The Vestigial Organ is a rare launcher with some of the highest damage potential among launchers. It’s easy to get and even easier to build, so here’s our best build for the Vestigial Organ in The First Descendant.

Best Vestigial Organ Modules in The First Descendant

The build is as straightforward as it can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Module choice for the Vestigial Organ is somewhat limited. You don’t need Critical Hit because its base Critical Hit Rate is only one percent. You can build Weak Point Damage on it if you feel confident in hitting the weak spots of the enemy, but other than that, go for basic offensive stats like Firearm ATK and stats that boost attribute damage.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for the Vestigial Organ:

Module Effect Attribute Enhancement (e.g. Chill, Fire) Increases specific attribute’s ATK based on Firearm ATK Bullet Rain Increases Fire Rate Fire Rate UP Increases Fire Rate Weapon Tuning Increases Rounds per Magazine Expand Weapon Charge Increases Rounds per Magazine Maximize Weight Balance Increases Rounds per Magazine and Weak Point Damage Rifling Reinforcement Increases Explosive ATK Better Weapon Weight Increases Weapon Change Speed Recycling Genius Increases Reload Time

Aside from stats that boost your raw damage, try to get a few Modules in with Reload Time and Rounds per Magazine. Launchers are very clunky to reload, so any stats that can help with that are a bonus.

Remember that for Rounds per Magazine to work on a launcher, you need to get it to at least 25 percent, which adds one round to the mag.

Best Vestigial Organ stats in The First Descendant

Remember to reroll stats at the Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, the stats on the weapon are very similar to what you’re looking for in Modules. Prioritize stats that increase the weapon’s general damage, like Firearm ATK. Attribute ATK increase also works fine on launchers.

Here are the recommended stats for Vestigial Organ:

Firearm ATK

Attribute ATK

Bonus Firearm ATK

Rounds per Magazine

Weapon Change Speed

I wouldn’t recommend the Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Colossus) as you would on many other weapons because launchers deal less overall damage. In Void Intercept Battles, you are better off using a different High-Power Round weapon, like the In a Blink shotgun or a sniper.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy