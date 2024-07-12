Image Credit: Bethesda
Vestigial Organ launcher in The First Descendant
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
The First Descendant

Best Vestigial Organ build in The First Descendant

When you need a little more boom.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 06:29 am

Even though launchers aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, it’s worth having at least one solid one in your inventory in The First Descendant. Luckily, there’s no need to grind for Ultimate launchers, as there’s a powerful rare launcher called Vestigial Organ.

Recommended Videos

The Vestigial Organ is a rare launcher with some of the highest damage potential among launchers. It’s easy to get and even easier to build, so here’s our best build for the Vestigial Organ in The First Descendant.

Best Vestigial Organ Modules in The First Descendant

Vestigial Organ Module screen in The First Descendant
The build is as straightforward as it can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Module choice for the Vestigial Organ is somewhat limited. You don’t need Critical Hit because its base Critical Hit Rate is only one percent. You can build Weak Point Damage on it if you feel confident in hitting the weak spots of the enemy, but other than that, go for basic offensive stats like Firearm ATK and stats that boost attribute damage.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for the Vestigial Organ:

ModuleEffect
Attribute Enhancement (e.g. Chill, Fire)Increases specific attribute’s ATK based on Firearm ATK
Bullet RainIncreases Fire Rate
Fire Rate UPIncreases Fire Rate
Weapon TuningIncreases Rounds per Magazine
Expand Weapon ChargeIncreases Rounds per Magazine
Maximize Weight BalanceIncreases Rounds per Magazine and Weak Point Damage
Rifling Reinforcement Increases Explosive ATK
Better Weapon WeightIncreases Weapon Change Speed
Recycling GeniusIncreases Reload Time

Aside from stats that boost your raw damage, try to get a few Modules in with Reload Time and Rounds per Magazine. Launchers are very clunky to reload, so any stats that can help with that are a bonus.

Remember that for Rounds per Magazine to work on a launcher, you need to get it to at least 25 percent, which adds one round to the mag.

Best Vestigial Organ stats in The First Descendant

Vestigial Organ stats in The First Descendant
Remember to reroll stats at the Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, the stats on the weapon are very similar to what you’re looking for in Modules. Prioritize stats that increase the weapon’s general damage, like Firearm ATK. Attribute ATK increase also works fine on launchers.

Here are the recommended stats for Vestigial Organ:

  • Firearm ATK
  • Attribute ATK
  • Bonus Firearm ATK
  • Rounds per Magazine
  • Weapon Change Speed

I wouldn’t recommend the Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Colossus) as you would on many other weapons because launchers deal less overall damage. In Void Intercept Battles, you are better off using a different High-Power Round weapon, like the In a Blink shotgun or a sniper.

