Gley is a character in The First Descendant who prioritizes weapon damage above all. With the right build and enough investment in Modules, you can nuke even the toughest enemies in the game.

Here’s our best Gley build in The First Descendant.

All Gley skills in The First Descendant

She’s practically a vampire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gley’s kit in The First Descendant revolves around switching between Frenzied and Non-Frenzied states to manage increased damage and HP recovery. The infinite ammo from Increased Sensory is one of the strongest parts of the Gley’s kit, and this build focuses on making the most out of it.

Here are all of Gley’s skills in The First Descendant:

Thirst (passive) : Doesn’t have a shield. Creates Life Spheres upon killing enemies. Recovers HP and stores Power of Life when absorbing Life Spheres.

: Doesn’t have a shield. Creates Life Spheres upon killing enemies. Recovers HP and stores Power of Life when absorbing Life Spheres. Frenzied : Consumes HP to activate Frenzied state. Ranged Firearm ATK and Penetration increase during the Frenzied state, but also Incoming DMG is increased, and HP Recovery is reduced.

: Consumes HP to activate Frenzied state. Ranged Firearm ATK and Penetration increase during the Frenzied state, but also Incoming DMG is increased, and HP Recovery is reduced. Life Siphon: Deals damage to nearby enemies and recovers HP. Deals additional damage during the Frenzied state and reduces Incoming DMG for a certain period during the Non-Frenzied state.

Deals damage to nearby enemies and recovers HP. Deals additional damage during the Frenzied state and reduces Incoming DMG for a certain period during the Non-Frenzied state. Increased Sensory: Gets infinite ammo when in Frenzied state. Increases Movement Speed, HP Recovery, and Life Sphere generation rate in a Non-Frenzied state.

Gets infinite ammo when in Frenzied state. Increases Movement Speed, HP Recovery, and Life Sphere generation rate in a Non-Frenzied state. Massacre: Changes current Firearm to Massacre. Adds additional skill damage during the Frenzied state and inflicts the Stun effect on hit enemies in the Non-Frenzied state.

Best Gley weapons in The First Descendant

Nuke the battlefield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To take advantage of the infinite ammo from the Increased Sensory skill, use the Vestigial Organ launcher because of its high fire rate. Vestigial Organ has a 199r/min fire rate, while other rare and Ultimate launchers are below 100.

When using the Vestigial Organ, make sure to spec it for Weak Point Damage and get Bonus Firearm ATK (vs. Colossus). Normally, you wouldn’t do that on a launcher because of its ammo economy, but Increased Sensory eliminates that issue.

Best Gley Modules in The First Descendant

Sacrifice stats you don’t have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increased Sensory has a high base cooldown and low duration. To ensure the highest uptime of the skill, invest in Modules with Skill Duration and Skill Cooldown stats. You can add Modules with Skill Power to empower Life Siphon and Massacre, but only if those are rare Modules with one more useful stat.

For more survivability, invest in Max HP and DEF. Modules like HP Amplification and An Iron Will that trade shield for other stats work extremely well since Gley doesn’t have a shield in the first place.

Here are some of the recommended Modules for Gley and what they do:

Increased HP Increases Max HP Increased DEF Increases DEF An Iron Will Increases DEF when Shield is at zero HP Amplification Increases Max HP but decreases Max Shield Shield Conversion (DEF) Increases DEF but decreases Max Shield Nimble Fingers Reduces Skill Cooldown Maximize Duration Increases Skill Duration but reduces Skill Power Modifier Skill Extension Increases Skill Duration

The Super Senses Transcended Module increases the duration of the Maximize Lethality (infinite ammo buff) from five to eight seconds at base. However, it fixes the fire rate at 48r/min. At this fire rate, you can’t even fire an assault rifle in full auto, so don’t bother farming for it.

Best Gley Reactors in The First Descendant

As long as you have some Reactor equipped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reactor on Gley isn’t too important. Ideally, you should have the launcher optimization condition, a Non-Attribute Skill Power Boost, and a Dimension Skill Power Boost, but since Skill Power isn’t as important on Gley, it’s alright if you’re missing some of these things.

Your main priority is stats, and here’s what to look for on a Reactor for Gley:

Skill Cooldown

Skill Duration UP

HP Heal Modifier

Best Gley External Components in The First Descendant

Make the most out of what you have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The External Component loadout on Gley is similar to what you need on Modules. Depending on what you have, choose components that increase your survivability and allow you to use your skills more often. If you can farm it, the two-piece Annihilation set is great on Gley for increased Skill Duration.

Here are the stats to look for on your External Components:

Skill Duration

DEF

Max HP

HP Recovery

