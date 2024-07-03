How to fix The First Descendant Twitch drops not working error

The First Descendant Twitch drops reward you for sinking many viewing hours into dedicated streams for the looter shooter, and if you’re having issues claiming them, we have the answers.

Recommended Videos

Twitch drops is a scheme devised by the titular company encouraging users to watch streams of their favorite games courtesy of high-profile streamers. The First Descendant‘s impressive player count shows the shooter is popular, meaning many Descendants are eager for Twitch drop rewards.

Unfortunately, The First Descendant suffered some issues at launch—including stuttering, lag, and the out of video memory error—and Twitch drops have also fallen victim to technical difficulties.

The First Descendant Twitch drops not working solution, explained

Here’s what you can earn. Image via Twitch

The developer announced The First Descendant Twitch drops are facing a “delay,” meaning there’s nothing we (or anyone) can do right now to speed up their arrival.

It’s not the best news if you’ve already racked up anywhere between 15 minutes and two hours of The First Descendant Twitch time on specific channels. But the reality is until Nexon Games issues a second statement to say Twitch drops are on the way, we’re all in the dark.

The news was confirmed on July 2, with a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying, “We have identified an issue where there is a delay in the delivery of Caliber upon payment and Twitch Drops reward.”

Since then, the Caliber issues have been pretty much rectified, with players able to obtain their premium currency for microtransactions. On the other hand, the wait for Twitch drops news and developments goes on.

We have identified an issue where there is a delay in the delivery of Caliber upon payment and Twitch Drops reward.



■ Found issue

– Delay upon Caliber delivery into inventory

– Delay in Twitch Drops reward



We are working swiftly to determine the cause and will implement a fix… pic.twitter.com/QbqNLXuXSp — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) July 2, 2024

We are staying on top of changes regarding The First Descendant and Twitch drops by monitoring all the available channels. So keep checking back for any progress about the arrival of Twitch drops.

For now, see if you are eligible to claim compensation rewards for the hassle caused by the launch-day issues.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy