All Compensation rewards and how to claim them in The First Descendant

The First Descendant launched onto the scene on July 2, and the free-to-play looter shooter quickly attracted attention, though there were issues—but Compensation rewards are now available.

The First Descendant attracted hundreds of thousands of players on launch day, but several bugs were present, including purchased Caliber not being credited, black screen issues, and crashes.

As an apology, developer Nexon has distributed several Compensation rewards for eligible players, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss out.

All The First Descendant Compensation rewards

Freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After launch day issues, several Compensation rewards are available in The First Descendant for players who log in before July 7 at 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET/4pm BST/1am AEST (July 8). In total, there are five Compensation rewards available. You can see a list below:

Gold Gain Boost +30 percent (three days)

Kuiper Shard Gain Boost +30 percent (three days)

Descendant EXP Gain +30 percent (three days)

Weapon Mastery EXP Gain Boost +30 percent (three days)

2x Matte Red Paints

How to claim The First Descendant Compensation rewards

Pick your spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must claim Compensation rewards in The First Descendant before July 14 at 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET/4pm BST/1am AEST (July 15) and are only available to players who log in before July 7 at 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET/4pm BST/1am AEST (July 8).

If you meet the above requirements, the Compensation rewards are available to claim in your Mailbox—the location where you claim your Beta rewards. To get there, head to Albion and visit either of the points marked on the map above.

The Boosts will begin immediately upon claiming the rewards, and the three-day duration will begin. This will last even when you are not active in the game, so hold off on claiming them if you’re going to be busy in the next few days and unable to play.

