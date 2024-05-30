How to fix out of video memory error in The First Descendent

If you are struggling with the “out of video memory” error in The First Descendant and wondering what it’s about, we’ve got you covered with an explanation and a few workarounds.

Like all online multiplayer games, The First Descendant is susceptible to strange errors that may leave players in a dilemma. The “out of video memory” is one such hiccup, but luckily, we know what causes it and how you can fix it. Here’s everything you need to know about the error message.

‘Out of video memory’ error in The First Descendant: How to fix

Need more memory. Image via NEXON Games

The “out of video memory” error indicates that your system has run out of VRAM to use. In other words, The First Descendant is utilizing more video memory than your rig can offer, hence the error.

To fix this annoying hiccup, you can try the following workarounds.

Match your system specs with The First Descendant’s requirements

According to its Steam page, the minimum GPU requirement for the game is the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 570. You also need at least 4GB VRAM to run it. If you have a lower GPU model, consider upgrading it, otherwise the error will persist.

NEXON Games recommends a GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT for The First Descendant, so you can consider getting one of these or an even beefier model.

Limit your CPU

Players report the “out of video memory” error is a common issue with modern Intel CPUs (13th and 14th gen) and can be fixed by “underclocking” it.

To do this, download the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility program and lower your CPU’s Performance Core Ratio. Don’t lower it too much; try reducing it by a few values first and test if the issue persists. This should fix the error for good.

Don’t run multiple programs or games at once

Close all background programs to reduce graphics memory usage, so that The First Descendant can use more VRAM. This may help mitigate the error for some players.

Update your system’s graphics drivers

A basic but effective workaround in most cases, updating your graphics drivers may help get rid of the “out of video memory” error. Outdated drivers are a very common reason behind such video game errors.

