character in the first descendant
Image via NEXON
Category:
The First Descendant

How to fix out of video memory error in The First Descendent

Not again.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:34 am

If you are struggling with the “out of video memory” error in The First Descendant and wondering what it’s about, we’ve got you covered with an explanation and a few workarounds. 

Recommended Videos

Like all online multiplayer games, The First Descendant is susceptible to strange errors that may leave players in a dilemma. The “out of video memory” is one such hiccup, but luckily, we know what causes it and how you can fix it. Here’s everything you need to know about the error message. 

‘Out of video memory’ error in The First Descendant: How to fix

A player in The First Descendant
Need more memory. Image via NEXON Games

The “out of video memory” error indicates that your system has run out of VRAM to use. In other words, The First Descendant is utilizing more video memory than your rig can offer, hence the error. 

To fix this annoying hiccup, you can try the following workarounds. 

Match your system specs with The First Descendant’s requirements

According to its Steam page, the minimum GPU requirement for the game is the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 570. You also need at least 4GB VRAM to run it. If you have a lower GPU model, consider upgrading it, otherwise the error will persist. 

NEXON Games recommends a GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT for The First Descendant, so you can consider getting one of these or an even beefier model. 

Limit your CPU

Players report the “out of video memory” error is a common issue with modern Intel CPUs (13th and 14th gen) and can be fixed by “underclocking” it. 

To do this, download the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility program and lower your CPU’s Performance Core Ratio. Don’t lower it too much; try reducing it by a few values first and test if the issue persists. This should fix the error for good.

Don’t run multiple programs or games at once

Close all background programs to reduce graphics memory usage, so that The First Descendant can use more VRAM. This may help mitigate the error for some players. 

Update your system’s graphics drivers

A basic but effective workaround in most cases, updating your graphics drivers may help get rid of the “out of video memory” error. Outdated drivers are a very common reason behind such video game errors. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All The First Descendant platforms, listed
Main social space of The First Descendant
Main social space of The First Descendant
Main social space of The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
All The First Descendant platforms, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 29, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All The First Descendant platforms, listed
Main social space of The First Descendant
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
All The First Descendant platforms, listed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes May 29, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Bunny from The First Descendant standing around
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant pay to win?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 28, 2024
Read Article Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Two characters stand in a puddle in a misty clearing with a half-destroyed house in The First Descendants.
Category: The First Descendant
The First Descendant
Is The First Descendant crossplay or cross-platform?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 27, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com