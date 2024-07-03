All The First Descendant voice actors and cast

The First Descendant‘s chaotic looter shooter antics are broken up with hard-hitting cut scenes and dynamic dialogue presented to you by an electric cast of voice actors.

Recommended Videos

A ton of hype surrounded the build up for The First Descendant, and it has proven to be justified with hundreds of thousands of players descending upon the shooter. And plenty of praise has come in for its voice acting and main characters.

From the bouncy and bubbly Bunny to the imposing presence of Ajax, The First Descendant has a cast of characters needing to be recognized—cue our guide.

Confirmed voice actors and cast of The First Descendant

Doug Cockle as Ajax

Let the grind begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mighty figure of Ajax is played by Doug Cockle in The First Descendant, and the actor has built up an impressive resume in TV and games—mainly the latter. Standout roles for the voice actor include the main role of Geralt of Rivia in all three The Witcher games, Robert Nightingale in Alan Wake II, and Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Rebecca LaChance as Bunny

Carry me home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forget about Ultimate Bunny or any other variation of the character, let’s focus on Bunny and her voice actor—Rebecca LaChance. The accomplished star is fairly new to the video game world in comparison to Cockle, but has already landed parts in Horizon Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and joined Doug in Alan Wake II.

That’s all we’ve been able to track down for you for now—and believe us when I say we’re trying to find out all of the individual involved in this wonderful project!

Keep checking back as we find out more about the shooter’s voice actors, and in the meantime, take a look at how to change your name in The First Descendant, as well as how to claim compensation rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy