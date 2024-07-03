Who is Bunny’s voice actor in The First Descendant?

Bunny is easily one of The First Descendant‘s most engaging and memorable characters, and we finally know the face behind the voice.

It’s no surprise the gaming community has fallen head over heels in love with the quirky Bunny. A great compatriot, Bunny’s unique outfit design and endearing personality make her popular—leading to many wanting to know who voices her.

We know how to unlock Bunny, obtain Ultimate Bunny, and find Bunny’s Records, but now it’s time to reveal her voice actress in The First Descendant.

Who voices Bunny in The First Descendant?

Identity revealed. Image via Nexon Games

The First Descendant‘s Bunny is voiced by Rebecca LaChance—a rapidly growing name in the video game industry with the actress lending her voice to several titles.

After rampant rumors Bunny was voiced by Cara Theobold—known for lending her talents to Tracer in the Overwatch series—Rebecca made the announcement herself on the X social media platform.

“What a treat to lend my voice to Bunny for @FirstDescendant!” she said before giving huge thanks to several individuals tied to the looter shooter project.

What a treat to lend my voice to Bunny for @FirstDescendant! Thanks to everyone @LiquidVioletUK, @soundswilde and @hollyreddaway for a great recording experience and, as always, my brilliant @UnitedVoices_ team. Can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of #TheFirstDescendant! 🐰 https://t.co/28FZPP1gHv — Rebecca LaChance (@RebeccaLaChance) July 2, 2024

Rebecca has voiced characters in Outcast: A New Beginning, Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Payday 3, and other AAA games.

We wish her even more success after the popularity she’s had with Bunny and expect to hear her in many more video games.

Be sure to check out every character in The First Descendant to keep up with the lore, and also find out who voices the fearsome-looking Ajax.

