Who is Ajax’s voice actor in The First Descendant?

The First Descendant features an illustrious cast of playable Descendants, all of whom have voices you may recognize, including Ajax—and we can tell you why Ajax’s voice is so familiar.

Ajax is one of the first Descendants you’ll encounter in The First Descendant as one of the three starting Descendants you can choose from, and the horned look with huge armor will appeal to many.

If you’re scratching your head as to why Ajax’s voice is so familiar, we’ve got the answer.

Who voices Ajax in The First Descendant?

A close-up view of Ajax. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doug Cockle provides the voice for Ajax in The First Descendant, as shown on Spotlight where Cockle’s official website directs you. If the voice of Ajax sounds familiar, it’s because Cockle has a long list of appearances in games.

Cockle’s video game credits include Bhaal the God of Murder in Baldur’s Gate 3, John Victor in Hunt: Showdown, Nightengale in Alan Wake 2, and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher franchise—but this only scratches the surface of his illustrious résumé.

In 2024, Cockle’s list includes Armored Warfare Part 2, Tails of Iron 2, and The Alters, while previous roles have seen him appear in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Monster Hunter: World, and plenty more.

Given his number of appearances, it’s highly likely you’ve heard Cockle’s voice before and you can expect him to appear again in future games—especially with the next entry in The Witcher series in the works.

