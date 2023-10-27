THE FINALS hits impressive player milestone within first 24 hours

THE FINALS playtest went live on Oct. 26, and it already reached the top five games on Steam Charts with thousands of players jumping in to try it out.

In the past 24 hours, THE FINALS peaked at 117,540 concurrent players according to Steam Charts, and at the time of writing, it’s the fifth top game on Steam by current players. This is an impressive achievement for the first open playtest, especially considering the game reached this number on a weekday.

THE FINALS is a free-to-play team shooter styled as a game show. There’s arenas, announcers, an audience, and of course, the competitors. During a match, multiple teams of three fight on one map to contest objectives, outplay opponents, and bag enough cash to secure a win.

When I tried the game, the thing I found most fun was how action-packed it felt. There are jump pads, grapple hooks, various gadgets with different uses, and tons of destructible surfaces. I was always on the move and fighting, which led to some of the most epic multiplayer battles I’ve ever been a part of.

Community reception to the game was positive too, with multiple players sharing their favorite aspects on Reddit. Players praised the gameplay that feels like “the final minute of a BR game, but all the time,” its strong teamwork elements, and cool cosmetics that made several fans consider spending money when it launches.

The only concern at the moment is the amount of content the game will have on launch. One fan wrote: “Hope they add a ton of game modes though,” and while a ton of game modes sounds like overkill, at least a few new ones would definitely do nicely.

The playtest launch went fairly smoothly apart from a few hiccups with crashes, which should now have been fixed according to the developers. It will be exciting to see how many more players jump into THE FINALS over the upcoming weekend.

