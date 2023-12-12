Is there SBMM in The FINALS?

Skill-based matchmaking is an ongoing conversation and one that has entered the fray in The FINALS. Has Embark Studios included the ever-controversial mechanic in its fast-paced FPS title?

A subject discussed in many elite-level first-person shooter franchises such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and more, many players, particularly Pros, are frustrated with the nature of SBMM.

We’ve already done a big look into SBMM and what it is, but today, we’re trying to see if the developers have given any indication as to the existence of skill-based matchmaking in The FINALS.

Does The FINALS have skill-based matchmaking?

These would be some interesting lobbies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Embark Studios has yet to confirm whether or not skill-based matchmaking is incorporated into The Finals lobbies—either ranked or unranked.

It’s a kind of Schrodinger’s Cat predicament for The FINALS players, as they don’t know what they’re in for. They could either be facing match-ups of a similar nature in every round, or the erratic nature of SBMM may have the final say.

As someone who’s logged a few hours in The FINALS, I can say from my own experience that I can’t tell whether SBMM is prevalent here or not. Although, I would lean in favor of SBMM due to the fairly competitive nature of the lobbies I’ve experienced so far. There have been few drubbings in games, so there could be an element of balancing on show.

However, due to The FINALS still being quite new, it also means that players who would be considered good in other FPS titles are taking time to adjust to The FINALS. For now, we’ll have to wait and see how the dialog progresses as the lifecycle of The FINALS continues.

Do check back to see if the developers address SBMM in The FINALS, and also check out the best classes ranked.