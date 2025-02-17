Forgot password
Player character with a horned helmet walking through a village with houses and trees in the background
Image via Bethesda Game Studios
Category:
The Elder Scrolls

Make-A-Wish auction gives one lucky gamer a chance to 'immortalize' themself in The Elder Scrolls 6

For a good cause.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Feb 17, 2025 05:10 pm

Bethesda has once again joined the Make-A-Wish Foundation, seeking to provide it with additional funds and resources to help out the ones in need. This time around, the company is organizing a specialized auction, awarding the highest bidder with the chance to “immortalize” themselves in The Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda published this call to auction on Feb. 17, inviting eager fans to bid on the Make-A-Wish Silent Auction, organized in partnership with the publisher. The lucky player who bids the most will win the auction and be rewarded with their own special NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6. The winner will develop the NPC alongside Bethesda Game Studio’s team, thus making themselves part of one of the greatest fantasy worlds ever conceived.

Elder Scrolls Online lanscape with trees and mushrooms
It’s also good to know that The Elder Scrolls 6 does, in fact, exist. Image via Bethesda

All of the proceeds from the auction are to be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help out those battling terminal and life-threatening illnesses.

Interestingly enough, this announcement also serves another purpose. It proves that The Elder Scrolls 6 is indeed in development, and at least at a stage where an additional special NPC can be designed and planted into the world. The game was first announced nearly seven years ago, all the way back in June 2018 (and even Todd Howard thought it too early). Ever since then, we have been given little to no information regarding its development, or even its existence, and it’s good to know that the folks over at the Bethesda Game Studios are working hard to bring us another entry in the long-running series.

It’s also more than commendable that they’re working with such an important cause, using the power and position of the Elder Scrolls brand to help out those who need it most.

You can follow this link to bid on the auction and test the odds to see if you’re going to be forever remembered as that one TES 6 NPC.

