TFT streamer Spicy Appies first to hit Set 5.5 Challenger rank in NA

Content creator and tournament player Spicy Appies has become the first North American tactician to reach the rank of Challenger following a soft-ranked reset with the release of Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5.

Two days after the release of TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, Spicy Appies hit the rank of Challenger first on the NA server. Tacticians Noobowl, BepoCarrot, and C9 k3soju were close behind him. Spicy Appies played a variety of builds that included three-star Tristana and Lucian as carriers to consistently climb in rank since the release of TFT Set 5.5.

First person to challenger in NA in set 5.5 POG pic.twitter.com/4wd0AbNIF2 — Spicy Appies (@SpicyAppies) July 23, 2021

Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes removed Shadow items and replaced them with Radiant items. Similar to Lucky Lantern Orbs, the TFT team also added Radiant Blessings, providing players with a chance to come back from a losing streak during the mid and late-game stages. A total of 12 new champions were added to Set 5.5, with Lucian ranked as the best carrier within Patch 11.15.

Spicy Appies favored Lucian as a carry, according to his LoLchess profile, but wasn’t afraid to use other top-performing Set 5.5 champions. Original champions from Set Five, like Heimerdinger and Ivern, have also proven to be solid late-game additions that Spicy Appies used. In his last 20 TFT Set 5.5 matches, Spicy Appies played Rell 14 times, along with new champs like Galio, Pyke, Fiddlesticks, Gwen, and Miss Fortune.

A hotfix was applied to Patch 11.15 yesterday. The next TFT Set 5.5 balance changes update will take place on Aug. 11.