Every new and reworked TFT Set 5.5 champion: Spells and updated stats

Reworks and new champions will shake up the Set 5.5 meta.

Teamfight Tactics’ Set 5.5 update, Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, contains a total of 12 new champions and four updated units.

Launching on July 21 via Patch 11.15, Set 5.5 shakes up the TFT meta with new traits and champions. Of the 12 new champs, four stand out as S-tier units based on PBE testing. Several champs were also reworked for the set, such as Garen losing his God-King trait in exchange for Victorious. Alterations to new and rework champions may occur prior to the TFT Set 5.5 launch and through bi-weekly balance changes.

From swinging and dashing champions to gunslingers, here’s every new and reworked TFT champion in Set 5.5.

Akshan

Akshan is a five-cost champion with the Sentinel and Ranger traits. The gunslinger pairs nicely with Aphelios for Ranger synergy and can hit backline units with his Heroic Swing ability. AD items are ideal for Akshan, such as Deathblade, along with speed items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Heroic Swing passive: Akshan’s attacks reduce the target’s armor by 50 percent for four seconds

Heroic Swing active: Akshan launches his grappling hook and swings untargetably toward the farthest enemy, gaining attack speed for four seconds. Akshan will continue to attack the nearest enemy at double his attack speed while swinging.

Akshan’s attack speed bonus for Heroic Swing is 60/80/400 percent. His health is 900/1,620/2,916 and mana is 40/100.

Gwen

Gwen is the other new five-cost TFT champion in Set 5.5. Synergizing with AP items like Archangel’s Staff and Hextech Gunblade, Gwen disrupts and damages via her spell Skip ‘N Slash.

Skip ‘N Slash: Gwen dashes around her targe and performs three rapid snips in a cone in front of her, each dealing magic damage plays a percent of the target’s maximum health. Snips also steal one armor and magic resistance from their target. Every other cast, Gwen will perform double the amount of snips.

Damage: 100/150/777

Maximum health damage: 5/8/50 percent

Gwen is a five-cost champion with the Mystic and Inanimate traits. Her health is 950/1,710/3,078 and mana is 0/20.

Inanimate trait: Inanimate is a single champion trait that at the start of combat summons Harrowing Mist in the one Hex surrounding Gwen for eight seconds, granting all allies within 50 percent damage reduction while they remain within the mist.

Lucian

Lucian returns to TFT as a Ranger and Sentinel. The four-cost unit uses his spell, The Culling, to tear apart an opponent’s board state. AD and attack speed items such as Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Deathblade work best on Lucian.

The Culling: Lucian faces the farthest enemy and fires 16 shots in that direction for four seconds, dashing on occasion to keep hitting enemies. Each shot hits for 50 percent of his attack damage while dealing magic damage. Lucian fires extra shots based on his attack speed.

Damage: 40/75/200

Percent of attack damage: 50/50/50 percent

Lucian has a health of 700/1260/2,268 and a mana of 0/50. His attack range is four Hexes.

Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks is a four-cost Set 5.5 champion with three traits: Abomination, Revenant, and Mystic. Able to synergize with most late-game traits, Fiddlesticks has the potential to become an S-tier TFT unit with its Crowstorm spell.

Crowstorm: After a brief channel, Fiddlesticks teleports behind his target and summons a murder of crows for four seconds, dealing magic damage per second to all enemies within. Enemies that die within the flock extend their duration by one second and heal Fiddlesticks health.

Damage: 150/225/500

Healing: 20/25/50 percent

Duration: 4/4/4

Fiddlesticks synergizes well with the item Morellonomicon. His health is 800/1,440/2,592 and mana is 50/125.

Galio

Galio is a four-cost tank that works best with defensive items in conjunction with Shield of Durand. Galio also has a total of three traits: Draconic, Sentinel, and Knight.

Shield of Durand: Galio charges the area around him for two seconds, taunting all enemies within while gaining damage reduction. Upon releasing the charge, Galio deals magic damage to all enemies within three hexes and heals for 50 percent of the damage blocked.

Damage: 250/325/800

Damage reduction: 60/70/90 percent

Galio’s health is 1,000/1,800/3,240 and has a mana of 80/150. Warmog’s Armor and Sunfire Cape are two ideal items to equip on Galio.

Miss Fortune

Raining destruction upon an opponent’s team, Miss Fortune is a three-cost TFT Set 5.5 champion who synergizes with Forgotten and Cannoneer traits.

Make it Rain: Miss Fortune rains four waves of bullets down around her target, dealing total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50 percent for six seconds

Damage: 250/400/750

Miss Fortune’s health is 700/1,260/2,268. Ideal items for her include Guinsoo’s Rageblade for attack speed and Runaan’s Hurricane. Miss Fortune’s range is four Hexes and mana is 0/70.

Rakan

Rakan returns to TFT as a three-cost unit with the Sentinel and Renewer traits. More of a synergy bot at launch, utility items like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice of Power work best with Rakan and his Battle Dance spell.

Battle Dance: Rakan launches a feather toward his target, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit. Rakan then heals all nearby allies based on their missing health, with an increased radius if the feather killed an enemy.

Damage: 350/500/900

Healing: 25/35/60 percent

Rakan’s health is 800/1,440/2,592 and mana is 40/80. The attack range for Rakan is two Hexes.

Irelia

Irelia is a two-cost unit with a total of three trait synergies: Skirmisher, Sentinel, and Legionnaire. The TFT item Last Whisper may become an Irelia staple while Sunfire Cape and Dragon’s Claw work well with Defiant Dance as well.

Defiant Dance: Irelia surrounds herself with blades for four seconds and gains damage reduction, increasing by 10 percent each time she attacks, up to 90 percent. When the effect ends she strikes her target as magic damage.

Damage: 250/400/650

Damage reduction: 40/50/60 percent

Irelia has 750/1,350/2,430 health and 0/60 mana with an attack range of one Hex.

Pyke

Pyke returns to Set 5.5 as a two-cost Assassin, along with the Sentinel trait. Ideal items for him include Guardian Angel, Frozen Heart, and Morellonomicon.

Phantom Undertow: Pyke leaves a phantom at his location, then dashes behind the farthest enemy. After one second, his phantom returns to Pyke, dealing magic damage and stunning all enemies it passes through.

Damage: 150/225/325

Stun duration: 1.5/2/2.5

Pyke has 650/1,170/2,106 health and mana 60/120.

Tristana

Tristana pounds enemies with Rocket Jump as a two-cost unit in TFT Set 5.5. AD items such as Bloodthirster and Deathblade work best with the Yordle.

Rocket Jump: Tristana leaps behind the farthest enemy, retargeting to them and gaining attack speed for four seconds. If there is an enemy adjacent to her, she instead leaps as far away from all enemies as she can.

Attack speed bonus: 140/160/180

Tristana has the traits Hellion and Cannoneer. Her heath is 650/1,170/2,106 and mana is 75/125. The attack range for Tristana is five Hexes.

Olaf

Olaf is a one-cost unit with the spell Berserker Rage. Synergizing with the traits Sentinel and Skirmisher, Olaf works best with AD items.

Berserker Rage: Olaf gains attack speed for each one percent of missing health, and his attacks heal him.

Attack speed bonus: 2/3/4 percent

Healing: 30/40/100

Olaf has 650/1,170/2,106 for health and zero mana. His attack range is one Hex.

Senna

Senna is a one-cost TFT Set 5.5 champion with potential. Runaan’s Hurricane and mana restorers like Spear of Shojin are solid item choices for Senna. Her traits are Sentinel and Cannoneer.

Last Embrace: Senna launches black mist toward the farthest enemy. The first enemy hit along the path is stunned for 1.5 seconds, and all nearby enemies are dealt magic damage.

Damage: 200/300/450

Senna’s health is 500/900/1,620 and mana is 40/80. Her attack range is four Hexes.

Ashe

Ashe is an updated Set 5.5 three-cost unit. Her traits are Draconic and Ranger, equipped with items like Spear of Shojin and Runaan’s Hurricane.

Enchanted Arrow: Ashe fires an arrow at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit and stunning them. If the arrow travels at least five Hexes, the stun duration is doubled. Enemies within one Hex receive 50 percent of these effects.

Damage: 300/450/750

Stun duration: 1.5/2/2.5

Ashe’s attack range is five Hexes. Her health is 550/990/1,782 and mana is 50/90.

Diana

Diana is an upgraded Set 5.5 four-cost with the traits Nightbringer and Assassin. Her spell is Moonfall and her ideal items are Frozen Heart, Guardian Angel, and Infinity Edge.

Moonfall: Diana calls forth moonlight, drawing in all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage, and stunning them for a few seconds.

Damage: 250/350/1500

Stun duration: 2/2.5/4 seconds

Diana has 650/1,170/2,106 health and her mana is 80/160.

Kayle

Kayle is a five-cost TFT champion upgraded for Set 5.5. Her traits are still Redeemed and Legionnaire. Guinsoo’s Rageblade increases Kayle’s speed while Quicksilver can protect her from AoE.

Divine Ascent: Kayle ascends every a few seconds. Each bonus stacks with the one before, until she is fully ascended. The first round of attacks deals a percentage of Kayle’s attack damage as bonus true damage. Second-round attacks explode around the target dealing her attack damage and bonus true damage to adjacent enemies. Her third round of attacks grants Kayle immunity to damage for one second with every 15 attacks. And the fourth round of attacks causes swords to rain down around the target, dealing magic damage.

Seconds per ascension: 5/5/1

First ascension percent of attack damage: 90/100/1,000 percent

Fourth ascension area damage: 80/125/4,000

Kayle’s health is 650/1,170/2,106 and her attack range is four Hexes.

Garen

Garen is the final Set Five upgraded TFT champion for the midset update. He no longer has the God-King trait and is still a five-cost unit. Warmog’s Armor is still a solid item on Garen, along with other defensive items.

God-Lion’s Justice: Garen calls down a sword that strikes a large area around his target, dealing a percentage of each target’s max health in magic damage and reducing their magic resistance by 50 percent for eight seconds. Garen gains a shield equal to a percentage of his maximum health for five seconds.

Traits for Garen are Dawnbringer, Knight, and Victorious. His health is 1,050/1,890/3,402 and mana is 40/100.

Victorious: When Victorious champions score a kill, their next attack is empowered to deal 40 percent of the target’s missing health as bonus magic damage.

This article will be updated with any balance changes that occur with a scheduled TFT Set 5.5 patch.