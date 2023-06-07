TFT Set 9 PBE branch cut patch targets champions and traits before live launch

The PBE patch is the last major update prior to the official launch of TFT Set Nine.

The Teamfight Tactics Set Nine will get its last major PBE update on June 7, setting up for the official release of Runeterra Reforged next week.

Only one week of TFT Set Nine PBE testing remains, with Runeterra Reforged dropping into live servers on June 14. All major balance changes have to be in for the branch cut, which took place on June 7. The update contains over 20 Set Nine champion nerfs and buffs, along with a handful of trait and Augment changes.

(1/2) Here is today's PBE deploy patch. Some changes, and lots of bug fixes.



Today is our "branch cut" which means you may see a very tiny patch tomorrow, but otherwise this is it for the weekend. From here it's time to see how stable it all is for any last tiny adjustments. pic.twitter.com/KGXQFP5Dw3 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) June 7, 2023

Set Nine PBE testing has been hard for some players, due to long queue times since the Runeterra Reforged set became available. Many are still experiencing hour-plus long wait times to play, which will likely continue up until the official launch of Set Nine. The team is working on a solution for Set 10, but right now is focused on a healthy meta for the Runeterra Reforged launch, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Balance changes within the TFT Set Nine PBE patch on June 7 were mostly minor nerfs and buffs, tweaking the meta into a somewhat healthy state for launch. Major changes were applied to Shadow Isles champions like Aatrox and Ryze who can resurrect in Set Nine, preventing items and effects from resetting upon resurrection.

Related: How TFT Set 9 Legends Augments work

God-Willow’s Grove was also addressed again, from the Grove slot getting moved to the rightmost slot on the bench to Pandora’s Bench getting banned during God-Willow’s Grove games. And Ahri now has crowd control immunity during her big spell cast while one-cost reroll units like Cho’Gath, Kayle, Virgo, and Poppy received a variety of nerfs.

Players can attempt to test out TFT Set Nine on PBE servers. The official release date for Runeterra Reforged is June 14.

About the author