TFT Set 7 Patch 12.16: Full notes and updates

Get ready for Set 7.5 while climbing the ladder before the Mid-Set soft ranked reset.

Riot Games is preparing for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms through minor Temafiight Tactics balance changes and bug fixes within Patch 12.16.

Patch 12.16 is the final patch for Set Seven Dragonlands prior to the Uncharted Realms 7.5 Mid-Set update that will feature new traits like Lagoon and Darkflight, along with new dragon champions like Terra and Zippy. Reworks were also applied to the Dragon and Astral trait for Set 7.5. Notable changes within Patch 12.16 include increased health to Bruiser units at higher breakpoints, nerfs to Daeja, and a Shyvana mana buff.

Here are the TFT Patch 12.16 notes, according to Riot.

Patch 12.16 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

Prior to Nomsy becoming an official dragon, the Trainer dragon had their Fireball spell damage reduced. And Bruiser units have more health at four and six.

Bruiser : Health adjusted from 200/325/450/700 to 200/325/500/800

: Health adjusted from 200/325/450/700 to 200/325/500/800 Cavalier : Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 35/60/85/110 to 35/55/75/100

: Armor and magic resistance adjusted from 35/60/85/110 to 35/55/75/100 Guild : Display change to take up less space

: Display change to take up less space Scalescorn : Bonus magic damage percent adjusted from 15/50/125 to 15/50/115 percent

: Bonus magic damage percent adjusted from 15/50/125 to 15/50/115 percent Shimmerscale : Draven’s Axe cash out gold reduced from eight to seven

: Draven’s Axe cash out gold reduced from eight to seven Trainer : Nomsy fireball damage reduced from 85/110/140/175 to 85/105/125/155

: Nomsy fireball damage reduced from 85/110/140/175 to 85/105/125/155 Tempest: Bonus attack speed after lightning strike increased from 20/50/100/200 to 20/50/120/250 percent.

Patch 12.16 Draconic Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Economy Augments like Lategame Specialist and Rich Get Richer had their gold output increased. And Axiom Arch had its mana buffed upon terminating an enemy unit. Players can also find all the new TFT Set 7.5 Draconic Augments here.

Axiom Arc: Mana on kill increased from 20/30 to 25/40

Mana on kill increased from 20/30 to 25/40 Best Friends : Attack speed reduced from 10/20/30 to 10/15/20 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 10/20/30 to 10/15/20 percent Cybernetic Augments : Implant, Shell, and Uplink health reduced from 125/200/300 to 100/150/250

: Implant, Shell, and Uplink health reduced from 125/200/300 to 100/150/250 Hot Shot : Maximum health true damage burn reduced from eight to six percent

: Maximum health true damage burn reduced from eight to six percent Lategame Specialist : Gold granted at level nine increased from 40 to 45

: Gold granted at level nine increased from 40 to 45 Personal Training : Base health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers increased from 30 to 40

: Base health granted for units adjacent to Bruisers increased from 30 to 40 Press the Attack : Maximum health percent damage reduced from five to four percent

: Maximum health percent damage reduced from five to four percent Rich Get Richer : Gold granted increased from 15 to 18

: Gold granted increased from 15 to 18 Scorch : Damage amplification reduced from 33 to 25 percent

: Damage amplification reduced from 33 to 25 percent Weakspot : Reduced healing duration lowered from five to three

: Reduced healing duration lowered from five to three Windfall: Gold increased from 20/30/40 to 25/35/45

Patch 12.16 item changes

screengrab via Riot GAMES

A bunch of minor changes were applied to Radiant items heading into Set 7.5, where players will see an increase of the items via the Treasure Dragon changes. And the two most dominant Set Seven items, Statikk Shiv and Sunfire Cape, were nerfed.

Ionic Spark : Magic damage maximum mana ration reduced from 200 to 185 percent

: Magic damage maximum mana ration reduced from 200 to 185 percent Statikk Shiv : Magic damage reduced from 60 to 50

: Magic damage reduced from 60 to 50 Radiant Statikk Shiv : Damage reduced from 100 to 75

: Damage reduced from 100 to 75 Ornn Rocket Propelled Fist : Health reduced from 350 to 300

: Health reduced from 350 to 300 Sunfire Cape : Health reduced from 300 to 250

: Health reduced from 300 to 250 Zz’Rot Portal : Voidspawn health nerfed from 1350/1600/1900/2250 to 1200/1450/1700/2000

: Voidspawn health nerfed from 1350/1600/1900/2250 to 1200/1450/1700/2000 Radiant Zz’Rot Portal : Voidspawn health nerfed from 3000/3400/3800/4500 to 2500/3000/3500/4000

: Voidspawn health nerfed from 3000/3400/3800/4500 to 2500/3000/3500/4000 Radiant Archangel’s Staff : Starting ability power increased from 30 to 40

: Starting ability power increased from 30 to 40 Radiant Deathblade : Attack damage buffed from 50/75/100 to 55/85/115

: Attack damage buffed from 50/75/100 to 55/85/115 Radiant Giant Slayer : Base damage increased from 30 to 40 percent

: Base damage increased from 30 to 40 percent Radiant Giant Slayer : Health threshold reduced from 2200 to 2000

: Health threshold reduced from 2200 to 2000 Radiant Deathcap : Ability power increased from 120 to 125

: Ability power increased from 120 to 125 Radiant Spear of Shojin: Ability power increased from 20 to 30

Patch 12.16 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Kayn was given a buff in Patch 12.16 before the Assassin departs from the Dragonlands. Braum received a significant increase in attack damage. Diana was buffed and Xayah was given some attack damage back.

One-cost

Ezreal : Attack damage reduced from 40 to 35

: Attack damage reduced from 40 to 35 Ezreal: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65

Two-cost

Braum : Attack damage buffed from 50 to 70

: Attack damage buffed from 50 to 70 Kayn : Mana buffed from 0/45 to 0/30

: Mana buffed from 0/45 to 0/30 Kayn : Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35 Yone: Bonus on-hit magic damage reduced from 90/150/225 to 90/140/215

Three-cost

Diana : Damage per orb increased from 80/90/110 to 90/105/120

: Damage per orb increased from 80/90/110 to 90/105/120 Diana : Total damage from spell buffed from 400/540/770 to 450/630/840

: Total damage from spell buffed from 400/540/770 to 450/630/840 Elise : Spell bite damage buffed from 210/260/310 to 230/270/310

: Spell bite damage buffed from 210/260/310 to 230/270/310 Lee Sin : Mana buffed from 40/100 to 30/90

: Mana buffed from 40/100 to 30/90 Ryze: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Four-cost

Daeja: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30 Daeja : Windblast passive damage nerfed from 25/40/150 to 20/35/150

: Windblast passive damage nerfed from 25/40/150 to 20/35/150 Shi Oh Yu : Jade-form damage reduction reduced from 20/25/50 to 150/20/50 percent

: Jade-form damage reduction reduced from 20/25/50 to 150/20/50 percent Sy’fen : Attack damage nerfed from 110 to 100

: Attack damage nerfed from 110 to 100 Sy’fen : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 70 to 60 Sona : Spell damage adjusted from 250/350/1000 to 250/375/1000

: Spell damage adjusted from 250/350/1000 to 250/375/1000 Xayah : Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75

: Attack damage buffed from 70 to 75 Xayah: Spell damage buffed at one-star from 12/20/60 to 15/20/60

Five-cost

Ao Shin : Spell damage adjusted from 225/400/2500 to 225/385/2500

: Spell damage adjusted from 225/400/2500 to 225/385/2500 Shyvana : Mana buffed from 0/60 to 15/60

: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 15/60 Pyke : Spell primary damage adjusted from 325/450/15000 to 375/475/15000

: Spell primary damage adjusted from 325/450/15000 to 375/475/15000 Pyke : Secondary damage adjusted from 150/250/15000 to 180/250/15000

: Secondary damage adjusted from 150/250/15000 to 180/250/15000 Yasuo : Health reduced from 1,100 to 1,000

: Health reduced from 1,100 to 1,000 Yasuo: Sweeping blade attack damage ratio nerfed from 160/200/3000 to 150/180/3000

Patch 12.16 Hyper Roll changes

Image via Riot Games

Personal Training: Augments base health granted for units adjacent to Bruiser units increased from 60 to 80

Zz’Rot Portal: Voidspawn health adjusted from 1350/1900/2250 to 1200/1700/2000

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal: Voidspawn health adjusted from 3000/3800/4500 to 2500/3500/4000

Patch 12.16 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games