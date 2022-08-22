TFT Set 7.5 Treasure Dragon evolves, providing more options

Two new types of Treasure Dragon Armories have been added to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms, showcasing Chaos and Order.

Set Seven reintroduced the Armory mechanic into TFT with the Treasure Dragon, showing up at Stage 4-7 in every game. The original Treasure Dragon is sticking around in Set 7.5 but has a couple of upgrades intended to provide various options for players heading into the late-game stages. With the release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8, players will encounter one of three possible Treasure Dragon Armories: The original Treasure Dragon, Chaos Treasure Dragon, and Order Treasure Dragon.

All players in a lobby will get the same Treasure Dragon Armory. And the roll-down Treasure Dragon Armory option at one gold will also remain intact during TFT Set 7.5. Players can expect to see an Order or Chaos Treasure Dragon Armory in around 60 percent of games played.

Chaos TFT Treasure Dragon

Image via Riot Games

The Chaos Treasure Dragon was designed to offer players various options. Choices players can come across in an Armory include Target Dummies, Ornn Artifacts, emblems, and more.

Order TFT Treasure Dragon

Image via Riot Games

Players who encounter an Order Treasure Dragon will likely see Radiant items in the Armory shop. Designed to give a lobby a power spike, players will need to choose wisely. Other options can include components and gold in conjunction with a Radiant item.

All players can test out both the Chaos and Order Treasure Dragon and what the Armories have to offer with the PBE release of TFT Set 7.5 on Aug. 24 and through the official release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms on Sept. 8.